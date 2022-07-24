KEAM 2022: Application opens for MBBS, BDS and B Arch courses

KEAM 2022: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has invited online application from the students who passed 12th exam and now seek admission in Architecture (B. Arch), and Medical and Medical Allied courses (including MBBS and BDS) through KEAM 2022.
The CEE Kerala also said the students who had registered for KEAM Engineering and Pharmacy can add courses and update their application using the link provided on the official website.
“Fresh online applications are invited for admission to Architecture (B. Arch) and Medical & Medical Allied courses (including MBBS & BDS) in the State from candidates, who have not yet submitted applications to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations under KEAM 2022”, CEE Kerala said in a notification.
“In the case of candidates who have already submitted applications under KEAM 2022 for admission to any of the courses such as Engineering/Architecture/Pharmacy/Medical & Medical Allied courses, facility has been made available for addition of courses such as Architecture or Medical & Allied courses, as applicable”, the notification said.
The CEE Kerala also said students if wish can add Pharmacy course in their application.
“Also facility has been made available for addition of Pharmacy (B. Pharm) course to those candidates who have not opted for Pharmacy course in the already submitted application but appeared in Paper-I of the Kerala Engineering Entrance Examination 2022”, the notification said.
• For Medical & Medical allied courses, only those who have appeared in NEET-UG 2022 conducted by NTA and for Architecture courses, those who have qualified in NATA conducted by Council of Architecture will be considered.
• The facility for online submission of fresh applications and addition of course(s) to the already submitted application will be available in the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in of the Commissioner for Entrance examinations from 22.07.2022 to 26.07.2022, 3.00 PM.
• Admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BHMS, BUMS, Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Veterinary, Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology courses will be based on NEET-UG 2022. Those candidates who wish to be considered for the allotment in Medical & Allied Courses in Kerala State should be qualified in NEET-UG 2022.
• The Architecture Rank list will be prepared by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations by giving equal weightage to the marks obtained in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), conducted by the Council of Architecture, and the marks in the qualifying examination.
1. Click here to go to official website candidate portal: www.cee.kerala.in.
2. Click on KEAM 2022 - New Applications.
2. Click on Registration on left side bar of the home page.
3. Fill the application form, submit it and pay the fees.
KEAM 2022 Entrance Examination for Engineering and Pharamcy was held on July 04, 2022 at different centres in Kerala, and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.
The CEE Kerala has also released the Answer Key of KEAM Engineering and Pharmacy and candidates are not waiting for the final answer key and the result.
CEE Kerala has not confirmed the date to release the KEAM 2022 result. KEAM 2022 result however will be declared soon.
