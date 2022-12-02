Watch: Shah Rukh Khan in Makkah to perform Umrah

Makkah: Ace Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan Thursday reached Makkah and performed Umrah.
Umrah is lesser Hajj and can be performed any time of the year unlike Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Makkah, performed every in the month of Zhul Hijjah.
Hajj is mandatory on Muslims who can afford its expenses. On the hand Umrah is not compulsory, but is still highly recommended.
Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Saudi Arabia for the shooting on his film. On Wednesday, he informed his fans about the completion of the film shooting.
According to the sources close to him, he travelled to Makkah after wrapping the film shooting, he visited the Grand Mosque in Makkah and performed Umrah.
The news was first broken by Saud Hafiz - Saudi journalist associated with Al-Watan daily.
Videos and images of King Khan wrapped in ihram and performing Umrah is widely shared on different social media platforms.
1. Wrap Ihram from Miqat – The intention to perform Umrah and proceed to the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Talbiyah on one's lips.
2. Performf Tawaf – Circumambulation of the Holy Kaaba in worship, then offer two rak'aa's behind Maqam Ibrahim, and then drink Zamzam
3. Perform Sa'iy – Walking seven times between the hills of Safa and Marwah in worship.
4. Halq (shaving the head) or Taqsir (clipping or shortening of the hair for men and women).
Images and videos of other Bollywood stars including Dilip Kumar (Yusuf Khan) and Aamir Khan performing Hajj and Umrah have been viral in the past.
It was #aamairkhan who visited #Mecca and now it's @iamsrk May Allah give them #mustakhil Hidayat.You were correct @isaifpatel bhai#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #Umrah https://t.co/kUVaQBo5lN pic.twitter.com/rA7CotalZk— Zadraan_ (@Zadraan_) December 1, 2022
Among other Bollywood starts who performed Hajj or Umrah and their visit to Makkah hit the media headlines is also Mohammed Rafi – the noted playback singer.
After concluding the filming for his upcoming movie 'Dunki' in Saudi Arabia, Shahrukh on Wednesday posted a video from the shoot location on Instagram and thanked the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture and the film's team for making it a successful project.
He said:
"There's nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule as is with Dunki here in Saudi."
He wrote:
"A very big Shukran to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture, the team and all who made this shoot schedule of#Dunki so smooth..."
Meanwhile, fans are praying for Shahrukh after he performed Umrah Thursday.
"Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan performed Umrah in Makkah earlier today. May Allah SWT accept his Umrah, Ameen", a fan wrote.
"Umrah Mubarak. May Allah's blessings light your way, strengthen your faith & bring joy to your heart.. Sending my prayers for ur safety & well being in ur journey. May Allah grant you forgiveness & accept ur Dua and may Allah be pleased with you", another one wrote.
