UPSC to conduct IRMS 2023; Railways publish syllabus Exam Pattern

IRMSE 2023: Ministry of Railways Friday in a notification Friday released guidelines of Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS 2023) giving aspirants an insight of syllabus and exam pattern.
IRMS 2023 will be conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
The Union Cabinet has earlier approved the organisational restructuring of the railways through the unification of the existing eight Group A services into one central service called the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS).
Following the cabinet decision, Railway Board Chairman V.K. Yadav said that all new recruits in the railways will be henceforth inducted through the UPSC civil services exams under five specialities.
Consequently, the Indian Railways Friday published IRMS 2023 syllabus and exam pattern, though it is yet to confirm the date and time of the exam.
The IRMS will be a two-tier exam – a preliminary screening followed by a main written exam and interview.
For screening candidates for the second stage i.e. IRMS (Main) Written Exam, eligible candidates will have to appear in Civil Services (Prelims) exam.
“Suitable number of candidates will be screened for IRMS (Main) Examination”, the Indian Railways said.
The IRMS (Main) exam will have four papers of conventional essay type questions.
Qualifying Paper will have two papers – Paper A and Paper B.
Paper A for one of the Indian languages to be selected by the candidate from the languages included in the eighth schedule of the constitution. It would be for 300 marks. Paper B will be English for 300 marks.
Part 2 will be optional subject 1 for 250 marks and optional subject 2 for 250 marks. Part 2 papers will be followed by Part 3, which will be a Personality Test for 100 marks.
The optional subjects to choose from are: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Commerce and Accountancy.
The syllabus for the aforementioned papers will be the same as for the Civil Services Exam.
“The common candidates of Civil Services (Main) Examinations and IRMS (Main) Examination may opt for any of the above optional subjects for both these examinations or choose separate optional subjects for these examinations (one for the CSE Main and another for IRMSE (Main) as per the scheme of these exams”, the India Railways said.
