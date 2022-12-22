Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan new Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia

New Delhi: Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, a 1997 IFS Officer, has been appointed as the new Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia.
"Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan (IFS: 1997), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Lebanon has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia", the Ministery of External Affairs said Thursday.
"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly", the Ministry said.
Dr Suhel will replace Dr. Ausaf Sayeed in Saudi Arabia as the new Indian Ambassador.
Dr. Suhel Khan joined the coveted Indian Foreign Service in 1997. Dr. Khan’s first foreign assignment was to the Embassy of India, Cairo where between 1999-2001, apart from other duties at the Embassy, he obtained an Advanced Diploma in Arabic Language from the American University, Cairo.
Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan later served at the Indian Embassy Damascus, handling Administration, Press and Political Affairs between 2002-2005. His next assignment was as Consul at the Consulate General of India, Jeddah between 2005-2008, where he was handling a number of issues including the Haj matters and Haj arrangements for the Indian pilgrims.
Dr. Khan has also served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy and Permanent Mission of India in Vienna. He was also Head of the Indian Delegation to the Vienna Conference on the Humanitarian Impact of Nuclear Weapons in December 2014 at Vienna.
Between 2013 and 2017, Dr Khan was part of the Indian delegations to the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), the UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organization) and the UNCOPUOS (United Nations Committee on Peaceful Uses of Outer Space) meetings, and also served as a member of the United Nations Pension Board in 2016 and 2017.
Dr. Khan is not new to Saudi Arabia as he had earlier worked at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh between September 2017 – June 2019 as Deputy Chief of Mission, with the personal rank of Ambassador.
Dr. Suhel Khan arrived in Beirut as Ambassado of India to Lebanon on June 21, 2019.
Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan has a graduate degree in Medicine from M.G.M. Medical College in Indore. Dr. Khan is married and his wife Rifat Jabeen Khan has long experience of working in International and UN organizations. They have two daughters.
