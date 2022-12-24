Actress Tunisha Sharma commits suicide on sets of 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'

Mumbai: TV actress Tunisha Sharma, who was on the cast of 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', is no more. She was found dead on the sets of a TV serial in Vasai, Mumbai on Saturday.
According to media reports, she has committed suicide.
A police investigation has started but the reason behind this extreme step is still not clear.
The 20-year-old actress was active on social media hours before her death. She posted a picture of her with the caption:
"Those who are driven by their Passion don't stop."
"Those who are driven by their Passion don't stop."
Tunisha started her career with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap' and later featured in shows such as 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', 'Internet Wala Love' and 'Ishq Subhan Allah'.
The young actress started her career as a child actor and was a part of the industry for almost a decade. She had made her debut with Fitoor, where she played the younger Katrina Kaif.
Other films in which she worked are 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3'.
Tunisha had also appeared in several music videos, notably 'Pyaar Ho Jaayega', 'Nainon Ka Ye Rona' and 'Tu Baithe Mere Samne'.
Meanwhile, an abetment of suicide case has been registered against Tunisha's co-star Sheezan Khan, police officials said.
The police said the case been registered against Sheezan Khan based on the complaint of Tunisha's mother.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.