Indonesia starts issuing 'Second Home Visa' to woo foreign investors

Jakarta: Indonesia's Second-Home Visa allowing foreigners to stay in the Southeast Asian country for either five or 10 years began to take effect.
Minister for Law and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly announced the scheme coming into effect, which aims to attract business people and investors from around the world to do business in Indonesia.
"Foreigners only need to apply one submission for one visa, one Limited Stay Permit and one Re-Entry Permit altogether. Then, when they enter Indonesian territory through the immigration checkpoint, their Second-Home Limited Stay Permit will be automatically issued and sent electronically to their emails," Laoly said in a written statement.
Non-Indonesian citizens or their guarantors can apply for the Second-Home Visa through the Indonesian Directorate General of Immigration's website-based app.
Applicants for the Second-Home Visa are required to show proof of funds of 2 billion rupiahs ($128,000) or their property ownership in Indonesia.
The proof of funds at an Indonesian state-owned bank or property ownership certificates must be shown to officers at the immigration offices no later than 90 days after the issuance date of their Second-Home Stay Permit.
The applicants are also required to pay a non-tax state revenue charge of 3 million rupiahs, which can be paid outside the territory of Indonesia through the non-tax state revenue online payment portal.
According to Laoly, this policy is made to accommodate many foreigners who migrate to Indonesia for various purposes and activities.
Earlier in 2016, Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo during his first term in office had announced the opening up of dozens of industries to foreign investment in what he termed a “big bang” of economic liberalisation.
Six years later, Indonesia’s new criminal code that among other things included ban on sex outside of marriage, prohibitions on blasphemy, cohabitation, sorcery and insulting the government is raising questions about Jakarta’s commitment to fostering an open and welcoming business environment, though local industries are divided on its possible impact.
The Indonesian Employers Association (APINDO) has raised concerns about several sections of the code, including penalties for corporate crime that will have a “broad impact”, and the recognition of customary law.
“For the business sector, the implementation of this customary law shall create legal uncertainty and make investors reconsider investing in Indonesia,” APINDO said in a statement provided to Al Jazeera.
Other industry figures have brushed off such concerns.
“Currently the government is still implementing the new criminal code. Of course, there will be some pros and cons, but there will be a three-year period before it is applied in real life,” Clement Gultom, managing director of Boraspati Tour and Travel in Medan, told Al Jazeera.
“As such, I am more inclined to choose not to be aggressive towards the new criminal code,” Gultom said, adding that lawyers and activists could apply for a judicial review of the code through the Supreme Court if necessary.
