Rahul Gandhi slams RSS, BJP as he leads Bharat Jodo Yatra to Red Fort

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its political arm Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) while addressing Congress workers after the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Delhi Saturday.
Attacking the policies of RSS and BJP which is ruling in New Delhi since 2014, Rahul Gandhi said their policies are to spread hate but the common people want harmony.
"The policies of the BJP and RSS are to spread fear and hatred, we will not allow it. I have opened a shop of love in the hatred market," he said.
Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to reach the Red Fort around 4:30 p.m. The yatra will also visit Rajghat and pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.
Earlier, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in the national capital on Saturday.
The yatra, which entered the Badarpur border early this morning, will reach Ashram around 10.30 a.m.
After a short break, the mega walkathon will resume at 1.30 p.m. and reach the Red Fort via Hazrat Nizamuddin and India Gate.
Upon reaching the Red Fort, Rahul Gandhi will pay tributes at Rajghat and take a break till January 3, 2023.
During the nine-day break, the containers will be repaired and prepared for the harsh winter in the north, according to Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi walking in a half-sleeve white t-shirt, with no winter clothes on is creating a buzz in political circle.
Congress leader and former President of JNU Students' Council Kanhya Kumar said Rahul Gandhi's body has become "proof" after enduring "attacks of hatred" from the BJP, which he said is especially fond of him.
राजस्थान की पायल सैनी कहती हैं कि मार्शल आर्ट और सेल्फ डिफेंस को बढ़ावा मिलना चाहिए। इससे खेल के साथ—साथ लड़कियां आत्मरक्षा भी सीखेंगी। #BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/b9aAMyJo89— Bharat Jodo (@bharatjodo) December 23, 2022
"When you face so many attacks, your body becomes proof," he told while talking to TC channels.
In another development, the yatra has been issued cautionary notes by the Centre amid a rise in Covid-19 cases across the country with Union Health Minister appealing the Congress leaders and party workers to follow Covid protocols.
