Watch: Kabul Prof tears up degrees on TV to protest Taliban ban on women's universities

Kabul: In what is seen as the strongest protest so far against the Taliban regime’s decision to close the doors of universities on women a Kabul University Professor tore up his degree on Live TV.
While tearing up his degrees on a live TV show, the professor said he his degrees are meaningless if his mother and sister can’t study.
In the video that has now gone viral, the professor is seen holding out each of his degrees. Then, one by one, he rips them apart.
Astonishing scenes as a Kabul university professor destroys his diplomas on live TV in Afghanistan —“From today I don’t need these diplomas anymore because this country is no place for an education. If my sister & my mother can’t study, then I DON’T accept this education.” pic.twitter.com/cTZrpmAuL6— Shabnam Nasimi (@NasimiShabnam) December 27, 2022
"Astonishing scenes as a Kabul university professor destroys his diplomas on live TV in Afghanistan (sic)," Shabnam Nasimi, a former policy advisor to the Minister for Afghan Resettlement and Minister for Refugees writes while sharing the viral video.
"From today I don't need these diplomas anymore because this country is no place for an education. If my sister & my mother can't study, then I DON'T accept this education (sic)," Shabnam quoted the professor as saying.
The video went viral amidst the already raging outrage against the Taliban government’s decision to suspend university education for female students all across the war-torn nation, the latest in a series of restrictions against women rights.
The ban announced last Tuesday came after thousands of girls and women appeared for university entrance exams across Afghanistan three months ago.
World leaders, including those from Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have made appeals to the Taliban leadership to reconsider their decision.
The Taliban on the other said that the ban is temporary. They said the government is preparing suitable arrangements in the universities so that women can acquire education in a “healthy and Islamic” environment.
“The ban will be lifted once the suitable arrangements are in place”, the Taliban said.
The protests against the Taliban decision however continues unabated.
Sharing the Kabul University Professor’s video, Fereshta Kazemi, Actor, Director and Poet, wrote:
"Kabul Uni Professor ripped up his masters & PhD diplomas in protest of Afghan women banned frm University. Tho a small class, he is of the enlightened, educated, & ethical cadre of Afghanistan. His actions r deeply meaningful, they r a light in the dark (sic)."
