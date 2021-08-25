Girl student tops university entrance exam in Afghanistan

Kabul: Amid debate over fate of females in Taliban ruled Afghanistan, a 20-year-old girl student has topped Kankor - the university entrance exam 2021, the result of which was announced Wednesday.
“The first place in this year's Kankor exam went to 20-year-old Sally”, Kabul based Shamshad News Channel reported.
Selgai, also spelled as Sally, hails from Balkh province of Afghanistan. She stood first among 200,000 students from all across Afghanistan who appeared for the university entrance exam – Kankor (Concours-KONKURS General State Examination) 2021.
"Selgai from Northern Balkh province secured the top position in this years' Kankor Exam followed by Essamuddin and Sanaullah from Kabul province who respectively secured the 2nd and the 3rd positions," reported Tolo News TV.
Selgai intends to study in a government-run medical university in Kabul after getting the first position.
The National Examination Authority of Afghanistan (NEXA) had conducted the university entrance test or Kankor on April 28.
Kankor exam is controlled and managed by Ministry of Higher Education of Afghanistan. The exam has 160 multi-choice questions with a top score of 360.
The announcement came amid the closing of Afghan universities and schools following a COVID-19 lockdown and uncertainties after the Taliban took over 33 provinces out of 34 Afghan provinces.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Taliban officials announced that schools and universities will reopen soon, according to Xinhua.
The group, which plans to announce a new government in Afghanistan after departure of US and other foreign forces, on August 31 had on Monday appointed Hemat Akhundzada as acting Minister of Education.
