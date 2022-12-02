ICSE 10th 2023 Time Table out, 1st paper on Feb 27

ICSE 10th Time Table 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Friday released the time table or date sheet for ICSE - Indian Certificate of Secondary Education, Class X Examination 2023, on its official website cisce.org.
According to the 2023 Time Table released by the CICSE, the ICSE Class X exams will begin on Monday February 27, 2023 with English Paper I as the first paper. The exam will begin at 11:00 am. The duration of the exam will be of 02 hours.
The all important Mathematics paper for the duration of two and half hours will be held on Friday March 10, 2023. It will also begin at 11:00 in the morning but will have a duration of two and half hours.
The ICSE 2023 exam will end on Wednesday March 29 when the exam of last paper of Biology Paper III will be held.
1. In addition to the time indicated on the Timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper.
2. The question paper may be distributed to candidates at 10:45 a.m. to enable them to start writing at 11:00 a.m.
The CISCE has also released the date and sheet of time table ISC 12th exams 2023 that will begin on February 13 and end on March 31, 2023.
The CISCE has not confirmed the date and time of ISC 12th and ICSE 10th result. It will however most likely declare the results in May.
ICSE Class 10 2023 Time Table: Dirct Link to Download PDF
In 2022, ICSE 10th exam was held from April 25 to May 23 in which about two lakh students from India and abroad had appeared. ICSE 10th Result in 2022 was declared on July 17. The pass prcentage in 2022 was 99.97.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.