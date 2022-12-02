ISC 12th 2023 Time Table out, 1st paper on Feb 13

ISC 12th Time Table 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Friday released the time table or date sheet for ISC - Indian School Certificate, Class XII Examination 2023, on its official website cisce.org.
According to the 2023 Time Table released by the CICSE, the ISC Class XII exams will begin on Monday February 23, 2023 with English Paper I as the first paper. The exam will begin at 02:00 pm. The duration of the exam will be of 03 hours.
The all important Mathematics paper for the duration of two and half hours will be held on Monday February 20, 2023. It will also begin at 11:00 in the morning and have a duration of three hours.
The ISC 2023 exam will end on Friday March 31 when the exam of last paper of Environmental Science will be held.
1. In addition to the time indicated on the Timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper.
2. The Question Papers for the examinations scheduled to begin at 9:00 A.M will be distributed to the candidates at 8:45 A.M.
3. The Question Papers for examinations scheduled to begin at 2:00 P.M. will be distributed to the candidates at 1:45 P.M.
The CISCE has also released the date and sheet of time table ICSE 10th exams 2023 that will begin on February 27 and end on March 29, 2023.
The CISCE has not confirmed the date and time of ISC 12th and ICSE 10th result. It will however most likely declare the results in May.
ISC Class 12 2023 Time Table: Dirct Link to Download PDF
In 2022, ISC 12th exam was held from April 25 to May 23 in which about two lakh students from India and abroad had appeared. ISC 12th Result in 2022 was declared on July 24. The pass prcentage in 2022 was 99.38.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.