MCC NEET UG 2021 Round 1 Allotment Result - Direct Link

MCC NEET UG 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to publish on its official website mcc.nic.in Seat Allotment Result 2021 of MCC NEET UG (MBBS / BDS) Round 1 Counselling on its official website mcc.nic.in today i.e. Tuesday February 01, 2022.
"The Result for Round - 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2021 will be published today i.e. Tuesday February 01", the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) said.
Candidates who are allotted seats in 1st Round of MCC NEET MBBS/BDS Undergraduate Counselling should report from February 02 to February 07, 2022.
The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) had started through its official website mcc.nic.in from January 19, 2022 Online Registration for NEET UG First Round Counselling. The last date of registration and choice filling/locking was January 24 and the round 1 result was supposed to be published on Jan 29.
The MCC however revised the schedule and decided to publish the round 1 result today i.e. Tuesday February 01, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mcc.nic.in.
2. Click on 'Provisional Result For Round 1 UG 2021' in the Download section of the Home Page.
3. Follow the instruction to proceed and download Round 1 Seat Allotment Result in PDF.
Online Registration start date: January 19, 2022.
Last date to apply: January 30, 2022 as per the revised schedule (Originally fixed as January 24).
Choice Filling/Locking: January 20 to 30, 2022.
Round 1 seat allotment result: February 01, 2022.
Reporting for first round: February 01 to 07, 2022.
Registration for Round 2: will be announced later
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India will conduct the counselling for 15% All India Quota seats as it was done earlier. Candidates may visit website www.mcc.nic.in for further information regarding cut off marks, etc.
A detailed process with suitable graphics are available on the website for the candidates who have passed National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2021 and are now seeking admission in first year Medical (MBBS), Dental (BDS) and other professional courses.
