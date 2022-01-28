MCC NEET UG 2021 Counselling dates changed, Seat Allotment on Feb 1

MCC NEET UG Round 1 Counselling 2021: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has revised the schedule of Round 1 of NEET UG 2021 Counselling conducted for admission MBBS, BDS and other medical and dental courses.
In a notification dated January 28, 2022, the Medical Counselling Committee said the schedule has been revised in view of the hearing in Madras High Court on a petition filed by Gidla Bala Surya Chandra.
Accordingly, the seat allotment result of MCC First Round of MBBS and BDS Counselling which was supposed to be released today i.e. Saturday January 29, 2022 has been deferred.
As per the new schedule, the MCC will publish on February 01, 2022 the result of round 1.
The MCC had earlier started online registration and application submission for first round of counselling from January 19. The last date of application was January 24.
In its latest notification however MCC announced to start registration for first round of counselling from January 28. The last date of registration as per the new schedule will be January 30, 2022.
Candidates who have already registered can edit, modify or change their choices or can even make fresh registration.
“Candidates who want to do fresh registration can do so as per schedule and exercise choices for Round-1 of Counselling”, MCC said.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India conducts the counselling for 15% All India Quota seats as it was done earlier. Candidates may visit website www.mcc.nic.in for further information regarding cut off marks, mop up round counselling details etc.
