Maharashtra AYUSH Counselling 2021: Choice Filling starts today

Maharashtra CET Cell NEET UG AYUSH 2021 Admission: Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Maharashtra has started from today i.e. Saturday February 05, 2021 through its official website cetcell.mahacet.org NEET UG 2021 Choice Filling (Online Prefernce Form Filling) for Admission in First Year AYUSH courses BAMS, BUMS and BHMS under Health Science including BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, B (P&O) and B.Sc. (Nursing).
The last date of choice and preference filling has been fixed as Feb 8, 2022.
"Online Preference (Choices) Filling Process for BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BPTh/BOTh/BASLP/B(P&O) and B.Sc. (Nursing) courses will be done from February 05 to 08, 2022 up to 11:59 pm", Maharashtra NEET UG AYUSH Counselling says in a notification dated January 28, 2022.
Candidates participating in Maharashtra AYUSH Counselling 2021 should carefully study the Seat Matrix released on Friday Feb 4, 2022 and available on the website in PDF.
Candidates should note that the allotment of seats to registered candidates will be done solely on merit and based on the choices filled in the option form.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. There are three options for Online Preference Form Filling. Click on any one marked with "Click here for Online Preference (Choices) filling for BAMS/BUMS/BHMS courses.
3. Login using User Name/Mobile phone and proceed for Choices filling (Preference Form Filling).
Candidates should note the CET Cell will release CAP Round 1 Selection of AYUSH candidates on February 10, 2022. Physical joining and filling of status retention form to the selected college as per allotment of 1st CAP Round should be done from Feb 11 to 16, 2022.
"The Schedule for 2nd Round and Subsequent Round(s), will be declared in due course", the CET Cell said.
Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier completed the first round of MBBS and BDS Counselling based on NEET 2021 rank and score. The state CET Cell had released on January 31, 2022, the 1st Selection List for MBBS and BDS Counselling.
Maharashtra CET Cell had started from December 30, 2021 Online Registration for NEET 2021 Counselling conducted for admission in for undergraduate courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, BP&O, B.Sc (Nursing).
The CET Cell had released a common merit list of all the above courses on January 19, 2022.
