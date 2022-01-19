Maharashtra NEET UG 2021 Merit List - Direct Link

Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2021: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) is set to publish on its official website mahacet.org today i.e. Wednesday January 19, 2022 NEET UG 2021 Provisional Merit List and General List of candidates who have registered for Admission in First Year Health Science Courses including MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O /B.Sc (Nursing).
Candidates seeking admission in Maharashtra Medical, Dental and other undergraduate medical courses should note that the CET Cell will first publish the General List of Registered candidates and then the Merit List.
The two lists will be published on Maharashtra CET Cell official website as per the following schedule:
• The CET Cell will publish General List of Registered Candidates of Phase-I, Phase-II and Phase-III for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, B(P&O), B.Sc (Nursing) today by 03:00 pm
• The Provisional Merit List for all courses of NEET-UG-2021 for State Counselling will be published today on Wednesday January 19, 2022 by 06:00 pm
Candidates should also note that the CET Cell has announced the specific time to release the two lists in PDF. But in case of delay, candidates should not run in panic and patiently wait for the CET Cell to publish the lists on the website.
Once the lists are published in PDF, candidates are advised to check all details including name, NEET amd MHT CET 2021 score, marks and ranks. Candidates should note that all these details are important as the seats will be allotted and names will be included in Selection List based on NEET and MHT CET score.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on 'Provisional Merit List' or 'Registered Candidates List" in the Notification area of the Home Page.
3. The list will open in PDF form.
4. Check your name in Registered candidates and NEET UG Provisional Merit List.
Candidates whose names appeared in the Merit List will be allowed to use Choice Filling option from January 21 to 28, 2022. (Read Choice Filling guidelines here.)
The CET Cell will publish on January 31, 2022 CAP Round 1 Selection List for MBBS and BDS Courses.
Candidates who are allotted seats in the first round of counselling should confirm their admission from February 1 to 7, 2022.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Cell had started through its official website mahacet.org from December 30, 2021 Online Registration for NEET UG 2021 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, BP&O, B.Sc (Nursing).
Last date of registration / application was originally fixed as January 05. It was however first extended tillJanuary 10, 2022, and later till January 17, 2022.
