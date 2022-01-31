Maharashtra NEET UG 2021 Selection List - Direct Link

Maharashtra NEET UG MBBS / BDS Selection List: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) is set to publish today i.e. Monday January 31, 2022 on its official website cetcell.net NEET UG 2021 Selection List of Round 1 counseliing conducted for admission in First Year Health Science Courses MBBS and BDS.
"Declaration of 1st Round Selection List for MBBS / BDS Courses will be on Monday January 31, 2022 by 05:00 pm", Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2021 says.
Candidates who are allotted seats in the first round of NEET UG Counselling in Maharashtra should confirm their admission from February 1 to 7, 2022.
Candidates participating Maharashtra medical counselling should note that the state CET Cell will publish the selection list of MBBS and BDS only. The selection list for BUMS, BAMS, BHMS and other AYUSH courses will be released later though the registration for these courses was started together.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cetcell.net.
2. Click on 'NEET UG - 2021: First Selection List (For MBBS / BDS course only) dated 31.01.2022' in the Notifications section of the Home Page.
3. The selection list, also called as allotment list, containing names of students and allotted college will open in PDF form.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell has fixed 05:00 pm today as the time to publish the NEET UG Selection List, also called as NEET UG First Round Seat Allotment. However a delay of few hours is possible.
Maharashtra CET Cell had started from December 30, 2021 Online Registration for NEET 2021 Counselling conducted for admission in for undergraduate courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, BP&O, B.Sc (Nursing).
The CET Cell had published Merit List and List of Registered Candidates of all the above courses on January 19, 2022.
