TN MBBS, BDS Admission 2021: Direct Link to Call Letter Download

Tamil Nadu MBBS, BDS Counselling 2021: Candidates who have registered and used choice options for Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling in Tamil Nadu can now proceed to download Call Letter for Certificate Verification.
“The call letter for Certificate Verification can be downloaded by entering their Application Number and Date of Birth”, Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee said.
“Candidate should take print call letter on individual page”, it said.
Candidates should note that Tamil Nadu Health Department in association with Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee has published on its official website tnmedicalselection.net the list of candidates who have been called for Certificate verification.
The list is 68-page document in PDF and contains the rank of candidates college wise.
1. Click here to go to the official website: tnmedicalselection.net.
2.
Click on the link provided to download call letter under notification area of the home page.
3. Enter the Application Number.
4. Enter the Date of Birth.
5. Click on submit button to download call letter.
Candidates should note that Certificate Verification will be held in the colleges mentioned from Feb 8 to 9, 2022.
Candidates participating in Tamil Nadu medical and dental admission counselling 2021 should note that TN NEET UG 2021 Seat allotment result will be released on February 12 and candidates will be able to download provisional allotment order from the website on February 13, 2022.
Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee had earlier published on its official website the complete schedule -- including choice filling and allotment result publication dates -- of TN NEET UG Counselling (Round 1) to be conducted for Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) courses.
As per the medical counselling schedule for first round released by Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee, registration, choice filling/locking and payment of fees for candidates having rank from GR 001 to GR 10456 and NEET score from 710 to 410 was held from January 30 to February 03, 2022.
The TN Health Department had released on January 24 the merit list giving the rank and score of the candidates.
The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) had started through its official website tnmedicalselection.net Online Registration of the students wishing to participate in TN MBBS / BDS Counselling for NEET 2021 based admission in different Medical Courses for the academic year 2021-22.
The last date for online submission of application was January 07, 2021.
