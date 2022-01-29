TN NEET UG 2021 Counselling dates out; Choice filling from Jan 30

TN NEET UG 2021 Counselling Schedule: Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee has published on its official website tnmedicalselection.net the complete schedule -- including choice filling and allotment result publication dates -- of TN NEET UG Counselling (Round 1) to be conducted for Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) courses.
According to the admission notification released Friday, the counselling will be done as per the rank list and NEET score of the candidates.
The TN Health Department had released on January 24 the merit list giving the rank and score of the candidates.
As per the medical counselling schedule for first round released by Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee, registration, choice filling/locking and payment of fees for candidates having rank from GR 001 to GR 10456 and NEET score from 710 to 410 will be held from January 30 to February 03, 2022.
List of registered candidates for document verification will be published on February 06 whereas document verification will be held from February 07 to 09, 2022.
“TN NEET UG 2021 Seat allotment result will be released on February 12 and candidates will be able to download provisional allotment order from the website on February 13, 2022”, TN Medical Selection Committee said.
Along with the admission schedule, TN Health Department has also released guideline for first round counselling including details of fees payment.
“Candidates who are participating in the online counselling for MBBS/BDS Degree Courses will have to remit a non-refundable amount of Rs.500/- as processing fee via Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking”, the committee said.
Candidates are also advised to study Seat Matrix before proceeding for choice filling. “Seat Matrix for the course will be available on the official websites”, the committee said.
The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) had started through its official website tnmedicalselection.net Online Registration of the students wishing to participate in TN MBBS / BDS Counselling for NEET 2021 based admission in different Medical Courses for the academic year 2021-22.
The last date for online submission of application was January 07, 2021.
