Kerala AYUSH Admission 2021: Phase 1 Allotment Result on Feb 11

KEAM 2021 AYUSH Counselling: Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) is set to publish on Friday February 11, 2022 First Phase Allotment Result of candidates who have registered for KEAM 2021 AYUSH Counselling conducted for Ayurveda [BAMS], Homoeopathy [BHMS], Siddha [BSMS], Unani [BUMS], Agriculture [BSc (Hons) Agri], Forestry [BSc (Hons.) Forestry], Veterinary [BVSc. & AH], Fisheries [BFSc.], BSc (Hons.) Co-operation & Banking, B.Sc ( Hons.) Climate Change & Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology (Under KAU) and other courses.
CEE Kerala had earlier asked the candidates whose name appeared in the KEAM Rank List 2021 to submit college preference, options and choices till February 09, 2022.
The CEE Kerala had published KEAM NEET UG Rank List for AYUHS as well as Medical and Dental courses on December 14, 2021. The commissioner office had earlier also published seat matrix of different colleges in the state.
Candidates should note that seats will be allotted to candidates based on choices they have submitted and vacant and available seats as mentioned in seat matrix.
Candidates who are allotted seats will be required to report to the college and institute concerned from Feb 14 to 17, 2022.
“College authorities shall approve and submit the list of admitted candidates through OAMS”, as per the KEAM AYUSH Counselling Schedule.
CEE Kerala had earlier asked candidates willing to participate in Kerala Medical Counselling 2021 to submit and upload their NEET Score and Marks on or before November 24, 2021 so that Medical Courses Rank List is prepared.
KEAM NEET UG counselling will be conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda [BAMS], Homoeopathy [BHMS], Siddha [BSMS], Unani [BUMS], Agriculture [BSc (Hons) Agri], Forestry [BSc (Hons.) Forestry], Veterinary [BVSc. & AH], Fisheries [BFSc.], BSc (Hons.) Co-operation & Banking, B.Sc ( Hons.) Climate Change & Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology (Under KAU) and other courses.
CEE Kerala had earlier published the First Round Allotment result of MBBS and BDS courses on February 03, 2022. Schedule and date of 2nd round counselling of MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses will be published later.
Candidates should regularly visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in for further information regarding admission counselling.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.