KEAM NEET UG 2021 1st Phase Allotment Published - Direct Link

KEAM Kerala MBBS / BDS Seat Allotment 2021: Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) has published on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in today i.e. Thursday February 03 First Phase of KEAM 2021 Seat Allotment result for the students who are seeking admission in MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) courses.
The 174-page allotment result in PDF is available on the website and can directly be downloaded vy candidates.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on KEAM 2021 - Candidate Portal
3. Click on 'Allotment List'
4. Click on the link marked as First Phase Allotment to MBBS/BDS New to download the result
Kerala UG NEET First allotment was scheduled to be published on Feb 2. However, the CEE Kerala published it today morning.
Candidates should take printout of the allotment order and confirm their admission in the allotted college before February 07, 2022.
"Candidates should take a printout of the allotment memo from the Home Page. The allotted candidates can download the ‘Data Sheet’ containing the basic details of the candidates from 03.02.2022, by clicking the menu item ‘Data Sheet’ available in the home page of the candidates", CEE Kerala said.
"The printout of this Data Sheet, allotment memo and the documents as per clause 11.7.1 should be produced before the college authorities at the time of admission", it added.
Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) had published on December 14, 2021 "KEAM NEET Rank List 2021", also known as "KEAM 2021 Medical Rank List" containing the name and rank of students who are seeking admission in undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS etc run by the colleges in Kerala.
Though the rank list was released for Medical and allied courses, option and choice registration was sought, and the allotment result is piblished, only for MBBS and BDS.
CEE Kerala had earlier asked candidates willing to participate in Kerala Medical Counselling 2021 to submit and upload their NEET Score and Marks on or before November 24, 2021 so that Medical Courses Rank List is prepared.
KEAM NEET UG counselling will be conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda [BAMS], Homoeopathy [BHMS], Siddha [BSMS], Unani [BUMS], Agriculture [BSc (Hons) Agri], Forestry [BSc (Hons.) Forestry], Veterinary [BVSc. & AH], Fisheries [BFSc.], BSc (Hons.) Co-operation & Banking, B.Sc ( Hons.) Climate Change & Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology (Under KAU) and other courses.
