CA Final Dec 2021 Result out; Radhika, Nitin, Nivedita All India Toppers

CA Final and Foundation Result December 2021: Radhika Chauthmal Beriwala, Nitin Jain and Nivedita N have topped the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final December 2021 exam result of which was declared by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Thursday February 10, 2022.
Radhika, Nitin and Nivedita have respectively secured All India Rank (AIR) 1, 2 and 3.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Thursday released CA Final and Foundation Old and New Syllabus exams held in December 2021 on its official website icai.nic.in.
Radhika who hails from Surat in Gujarat bagged 640 out of the total 800 marks and secured AIR 1.
Nitin who is from Khatauli, Uttar Pradesh got 632 marks to secure AIR 2. Nivedia who secured AIR 3 got 624 marks. She is a resident of Chennai.
CA Final and Foundation exams both were conducted in offline mode across more than 190 districts in the country.
While CA Foundation exams were conducted on December 13,15,17 and 19, 2021, CA Final exams for both old and new courses were conducted between December 5 and December 19, 2021.
ICAI CA 2022 exams will be conducted from May 14 to May 30, 2022 for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses.
The application process for CA May 2022 exams will begin on February 21. The last date to submit forms is March 13, 2022.
Candidates will have to fill out the exam forms online through the official website.
