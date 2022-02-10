Mandya (Karnataka): Narendra Modi Vichar Manch has lodged a complaint with Mandya Police against Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, one of the leading organisations of Indian Muslims, for announcing Rs 5 lakh cash reward to the Muslim student who resisted protest against Hijab in her college.
Muskaan Khan, the student of PES College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Mandya district was heckled by a large group of Saffron scarf wearing people in the college premises for wearing burqa.
The Muslim girl single handedly confronted the crowd, raised counter slogan of 'Allah hu Akbar' even as tens of students chased her and raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'. The girl being hailed as "Sherni" and her video is now viral on social media.
Appreciating the courage of the student, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind announced Rs 5 lakh cash reward to the student for standing up for her rights.
The move has however irked the outfit bearing the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Manch in its complaint called the Jamiat a "fundamental organisation" and "separatist institution" at the same time ignoring the provocative sloganeering by the Saffron scarf wearing crowd chasing and heckling a lone girl.
"It is a concern that students of Karnataka have sown poisonous seeds of "religious intolerance" creating unrest in the society. "Few fundamental organisations and separatist institutions" announcing cash reward for the student is a worrying development," complainant C.T. Manjunath, State Secretary of the Manch stated on Wednesday evening.
"I strongly believe that the organisation is behind the Hijab crisis in the state. The financial transactions of this organisation have to be scrutinized and legal action must be initiated. This act of announcing cash reward encourages fundamentalism and religious fanaticism", he said.
The burqa clad young student Muskaan Khan in the meantime has said that she will abide by the court order.
Speaking to reporters, Muskaan explained that she had been to the college to submit an assignment to the department. "I was stopped at the gate by a group of students. They asked me to enter the college without burka or else go back home. I resisted," she said.
"The group was doing the same thing to my other friends also. I questioned them why I should go back and entered the college premises. Some of them came near my ears and shouted 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans. They followed me and said that I must take out the burqa but I stood my ground," she explained.
"I was not scared. I am waiting for the court order and will abide by the decision," she said.
Muskaan also said that the college authorities have supported and protected her. "Every religion has freedom to follow their culture. We will follow our culture," she said.
Meanwhile, a three-judge bench is hearing the matter in Karnataka High Court.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.