UP records 60.17% total polling in First Phase

New Delhi: Phase I of the polling for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Thursday saw 60.17 per cent voting, according to the Election Commission of India.
"Phase I has seen 60.17 per cent polling till voting ended," ECI sources said.
The 11 districts that went to polls saw a mixed turnout with Agra witnessing 60.23 per cent voting, Aligarh 60.49 per cent, Bagpat 61.25 per cent, Bulandshahr 60.57 per cent, Gautam Budh Nagar 54.38 per cent, Ghaziabad 52.43 per cent, Hapur 60.53 per cent, Mathura 62.90 per cent, Meerut 60 per cent, Muzaffarnagar 65.32 per cent and Shamli 66.14 saw per cent, the EC statistics showed.
Of the total 403 seats in UP assembly, voting for 58 seats of the phase I of the seven phase elections was held on Thursday.
There are a total of 634 candidates in fray, 73 of them are women. As many as 2.28 crore voters (1.04 of them female) will exercise their franchise at 26,027 polling booths across 10,853 polling stations in 11 districts.
There were some complaints of EVM and VVPAT malfunction earlier in the day. Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said they were addressed immediately.
Among the prominent candidates in this phase were Pankaj Singh, sitting MLA from Noida and son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Baby Rani Maurya, former Uttarakhand governor who is contesting from Agra Rural.
The second phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 14, 2022.
