West Bengal NEET UG 2021 Allotment List on Feb 14

West Bengal UG Medical / Dental / AYUSH Counselling 2021: Department of Health and Family Welfare in co-ordination with Directorate of Medical Education (DME) West Bengal will publish on its official website wbmcc.nic.in WB NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment List on Monday February 14, 2022.
West Bengal NEET UG First Round was originally scheduled to be released on February 08, 2022. It was however first rescheduled to February 09 and now to February 14, 2022, as per the latest admission notification.
The latest revision and West Bengal Medical Admission Counselling Schedule took place after the Directorate published revised Seat Matrix. The seat matrix is revised by adjusting seats of EWS, OBCA and OBCB in state quota seats.
While revising the Seat Matrix and rescheduling the date of publication of allotment list the Directorate has also allowed fresh registration and choice filling and submission.
“In view of the revision of Seat Matrix, it is felt that fresh registration and choice filling shall be allowed from 06:00 PM of Feb 09, 2022 till 07:00 PM of 11th February 2022”, DME West Bengal said in the notification published on Wednesday.
DME West Bengal further said that it will publish on Friday February 11, 2022 the list of newly registered candidates on the official website.
“The revised date of publication of list of candidates who have registered and filled up choices for Round 1 of WB NEET UG Counselling 2021 is 11th February 2022 after 04:00 pm”, DME West Bengal said.
“The revised date of publication of allotment result is February 14 and date of reporting to the allotted college is from February 15 to 17, 2022”, DME West Bengal said.
It further said that NRI candidates have to physically present for verification on Feb 15 and 16, 2022.
Medical, Dental and AYUSH Counselling in West Bengal is done for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and other medical and related courses.
Online registration for admission was started on February 02, 2022. The last date of application was February 05. All these dates have now been revised and changed.
