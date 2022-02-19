Watch: This video has set Internet blazing ahead of Dubai’s Museum of Future launch

Dubai: A video shared by Dubai Media Office Friday has set Internet blazing ahead of the inaugural ceremony of the Museum of the Future (MOTF).
With the apparent use of cutting-edge technology, the video shows the upper segment of the striking structure opening up to welcome a flying object that appears to be a landing spacecraft.
In the viral video, the flying object descends into the museum while traffic below travels on Sheikh Zayed Road.
The Museum of The Future (Arabic: متحف المستقبل), named one of the 14 most beautiful museums on the planet, by National Geographic magazine, is set for grand opening February 22, 2022.
Museum of the Future (MOTF) takes visitors on a journey to the year 2071 and creates scenarios of what the future could be like in topics such as outer space resource development, ecosystems and bioengineering, health, wellness and spirituality.
One of the outer space-themed exhibitions is called New Moon and shows how the Moon could be transformed into a source of renewable energy for the Earth, according to National News.
The outer surface of the structure is decorated with a poem written eye-catching Arabic calligraphy. The artist behind the Arabic calligraphy fonts is the Emirati artist Mattar bin Lahej, known as an innovative thinker and talented artist in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The poem is written by Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum about visions of the future and sends a message of inspiration, hope and motivation from the city of the future to the world. One of the lines covering the building translates:
"The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it. It isn't something you await, but rather create."
Commissioned by the Dubai Future Foundation, the Museum of the Future is set to become Dubai's new calling card.
Through this innovative building, Dubai will provide the world with a cultural and architectural icon, which stands 77-metres tall, embodying an elegant and sprawling calligraphy that expresses Dubai’s approach of innovation.
#متحف_المستقبل.. أجمل مبنى في العالم وأحدث أيقونات #دبي المعمارية الجديدة. @MOTF … الافتتاح 22-2-2022 pic.twitter.com/sh2wAsXNlR— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 18, 2022
As a global center to foresight the future and inspire coming generations, the Museum will invite people to participate in imagining and designing an inclusive future for humanity, through its exhibitions and first of its kind concept.
The iconic building, with its unique design, embodies the museum's vision of pushing boundaries to reach new architectural and engineering horizons. It is a symbol for adopting innovative methods and tools that deploy futuristic technologies to reimagine the possible.
The combination of the building’s architecture and the calligraphy emblazoned on it, have seen the museum become recognized as the futuristic beacon and architectural miracle, being classified as one of the most creative and aesthetically-pleasing buildings in the world.
