Now, video of school kid in Hijab chased by reporter goes viral

Bengaluru: A week after a Muslim girl student was chased and heckled by a large group of Hindus for wearing Hijab in a college premises, shocking visuals of a school kid in headscarf being chased by a reporter has surfaced on social media.
The video recorded by Dighvijay News 24x7 and shared on Twitter by fact-checker and co-founder of Alt News, Mohammed Zubair shows a school kid running away from the chasing reporter in panic.
The reporter follows the panicked kid, barely able to run due to heavy school bag on her back, holding a cell phone in order to capture the moment.
Local media reported that the incident took place at a school in Shimoga where, Muslim girls had to miss classes a day before because they were denied permission to enter the school premises for wearing Hijab.
Controversy over Hijab began in Karnataka in December last after 6-7 Muslim students who were wearing Hijab were denied permission to enter their college premises in Udupi. Calling the move unjust and against the freedom mandated in the Indian constitution, the girls started protesting.
The protest by these girls snowballed into a major controversy after Hindu students started sporting Saffron shawls and scarves.
See how a School kid with Hijab is being followed/Chased by a "REPORTER" in Karnataka. #KarnatakaHijabRow pic.twitter.com/DSNDxXRcJW— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 15, 2022
See how a School kid with Hijab is being followed/Chased by a "REPORTER" in Karnataka. #KarnatakaHijabRow pic.twitter.com/DSNDxXRcJW
The confrontation soon spread to other parts of Karnataka, forcing the state government to order holiday and closure of schools and colleges.
After persistent refusal by the college, the Muslim students approached the Karnataka High Court with a petition seeking justice as per the constitutional guarantees.
While the hearing on the students’ petition is still on, the high court in its interim order, asked the state government to re-open schools and colleges, while banning “outfits representative of any religion”.
Following the high court’s interim order, schools and colleges across Karnataka stopped all those wearing Hijab and scarf at the main gates. This led to another round of protest with many students missing classes.
The latest video of the small kid being chased by a reporter surfaced on social media a week after Muskaan Khan, a young Muslim student, was chased and heckled by a large group of people who were sporting Saffron scarves and shouting slogans hailing Hindu Lord Ram.
The Muslim student walked amid the provocative sloganeering and then lost her cool, raised her right arm and shouted Allah o Akbar – Allah is Great.
Social media users meanwhile are demanding the arrest of the reporter seen chasing the school girl in the viral video.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.