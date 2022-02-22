TN Local Body Election 2022 Result Live Updates: The ruling DMK and its allies are on path to become single largest group in Kumbakonam corporation, Rajapalayam municipality, Virudhunagar municipality and Hosur corporation besides Chennai where the party has won in 63 wards.
Among the 75 wards for which results have been announced in Chennai, the DMK alliance has won in 63 wards while the AIADMK has won 11 wards.
DMK has won 36 wards in Kumbakonam corporation, Congress 2, CPM 1 and AIADMK 3. The ruling party has also won 33 wards in Rajapalayam municipality, AIADMK 3 and Congress 3.
In Virudhunagar municipality election 2022, DMK has won 20 wards , AIADMK 3, Congress 8, AMMK 1, as per the updates available till 02:45 pm.
In Hosur Municipal Corporation election too the DMK has so far won maximum number of seats. As per the latest update, the party has won 17 wards in Hasur, AIDMK 8, PMK 1 and independent 1.
DMK has also won 29 wards in Nagercoil corporation, AIADMK wins 7 wards, BJP 7 and independent 1.
On the othre hand, Independents have won 6 wards in Kelemangalam town panchayat in Krishnagiri district, DMK 2, AIADMK 5 and PMK 1.
01:00 pm Continuing its winning march in Chennai, DMK has won over 50 seats, Congress 3, AIADMK 3, CPM 1 and 2 independents, according to the result updates released by State Election Commission in Tamil Nadu.
Nilavarasi Durairaj, 22-year-old DMK candidate, has won the elections from ward 136 in Chennai. She is said to be the youngest candidate in Chennai civic body.
The SDPI has won 1 seat in Coimbatore corporation election where its candidate Alima Begum defeated IUML candidate by over 500 vote.
12:30 pm For the first time, the DMK-led alliance swept Virudhunagar Municipal Council after winning 28 out of the total 36 wards.
The DMK has won 20 wards while its alliance partner Congress won 8. Opposition AIADMK could won just 3 seats in Virudhunagar, according to the election result update at 12:30 pm.
Besides Virudhunagar municipality, DMK also captured Gobichettipalayam Municipal Council in Erode district. The DMK has come to power here after 40 long years.
In a rare instance, both AIADMK and BJP candidates secured equal number of votes in ward number 4 in Panagudi town Panchayat in Tirunelveli district. The winner was decided by lot.
12:15 pm Ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is leading in all 21 corporations, including Chennai, Coimbatore and Salem, according to the result updates announced at 12:15 pm.
The DMK is leading in 77 wards in corporations, 302 wards in municipalities and 1449 wards in town panchayats. Salem and Coimbatore are considered as AIADMK strongholds.
The AIADMK is at a distant second and is leading in just 9 wards in corporations, 90 wards in municipalities, 385 wards in town panchayats.
On the other hand, Congress is leading in 7 wards in corporations, 19 wards in municipalities, 77 wards in town panchayats whereas the BJP candidates are ahead in 1 ward in corporations, 4 in municipalities, 29 in town panchayats.
11:15 am State Election Commission in Tamil Nadu has announced the results of 62 wards out of the total 198 wards in Coimbatore. Of them DMK has won 54 wards, AIADMK 5, CPIM 1 and others 1, as per the 11:15 am update.
In Chennai where DMK is leading ahead of all its rivals, B Rajan, an independent candidate who contested from ward 23, has won defeating candidates belonging to major political parties.
In Trichy corporation where results of 17 seats have announced so far, DMK has won 11 wards, Congress won 3, MDMK 1, ADMK 1 and AMMK 1.
11:00 am DMK candidate Vishwanathan has won the local election in Ward 181 of Greater Chennai Municipal Corporation.
In Perur town Panchayat Polls in Coimbatore district, DMK has won 13 wards and AIADMK 2, as per the latest trends.
DMK has also won Wards 10 and 23 of Coimbatore Municipal Corporation. Congress on the other has won Wards 71 and 5 in Coimbatore, according to poll result update at 11:00 am.
10:45 am Ruling DMK is leading in all 21 corporations, including Chennai, Salem and Coimbatore. Salem and Coimbatore are considered as AIADMK strongholds, according to early trends from the state election commission.
10:30 am The ruling DMK is leading in 30 wards of the Chennai Corporation while the opposition is yet to open its account, according to early trends from the state election commission.
In Salem Municipal Corporation election, DMK has won 8 seats and AIADMK 1 seat, as per the result of 9 seats announced today morning.
10:15 am: The ruling DMK has won 7 wards, Congress 3 and MDMK 1 in Trichy corporation.
The DMK has won 3 wards in Chennai corporation, as per the latest update.
In Nagercoil corporation, DMK candidates won in wards 1 and 28, Congress won in wards 2 and 3 whereas BJP has won in Ward 29.
10:00 am: The counting of votes for urban local body polls across 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats held on February 19 is underway at 268 counting centres Tuesday. High security is in place at all the counting centres following the recent violence during the election.
Strong police teams led by the respective District Superintendents are in charge of all the districts. The security at each counting centre is managed by a Deputy Superintendent level officer with a strong police force drawn from the Tamil Nadu local police, Tamil Nadu Special police and also policemen drawn from the police camps.
There have been clashes between the DMK and AIADMK workers in some parts, including the state capital Chennai. AIADMK leader and former minister, D.Jayakumar who had caught an imposter aligned with the ruling party, and paraded wearing only pants, was arrested by the DMK on Monday late evening.
In Madurai, a BJP worker was arrested after he created major issues in a booth asking for the removal of hijab from the head of a Muslim woman who had reached the spot.
In Chennai, the counting of votes for all the 200 wards has begun at 15 counting centres in the Greater Chennai Corporation. The lead trends and results will be announced through a microphone. IAS officers have been given the charge of counting centres.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin after casting his vote in Chennai had expressed hope that the DMK-led front would sweep the urban local body polls.
AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister K. Palaniswami had said that the people of the state would give a fitting lesson to the DMK for its failure in administration and for providing false hopes to the people of the state.
BJP state president K. Annamalai said that the BJP-led front would win several seats in the election and the anti-people policies of the government had estranged the public from that party.
