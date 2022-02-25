Ukraine loses control of Chernobyl nuclear plant to Russia: Report

New Delhi: Ukraine has lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site where Ukranian forces had waged a fierce battle with Russian troops, news agency The Associated Press said citing a presidential adviser.
Adviser Myhailo Podolyak told The Associated Press that Ukrainian authorities did not know the current condition of the facilities at Chernobyl, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster.
“After the absolutely senseless attack of the Russians in this direction, it is impossible to say that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe,” he said.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier tweeted that Russian troops are trying to capture the Chernobyl nuclear plant in the northern part of the Kiev region, RT reported.
The plant was the site of the 1986 disaster, which caused massive contamination of the surrounding areas and parts of Europe.
Zelensky claimed there was fighting in Chernobyl hours into Moscow's "special operation", which the Kremlin says was launched to protect the breakaway eastern republics in the Donbass.
"Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated," Zelensky tweeted, as per the report.
The advisor to Ukraine's interior minister and former MP, Anton Gerashchenko, wrote on social media that Russian forces have crossed into Ukraine from Belarus and entered the exclusion zone set up around the plant after the disaster, RT reported.
"The national guardsmen, who are protecting the storage of unsafe nuclear waste, are fighting hard," he claimed. Moscow has not confirmed or denied the situation so far.
When asked whether the Belarusian troops were also fighting in Ukraine, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier on Thursday that "our troops are not taking any part in this operation".
