Ukraine Russia War Live Updates: Russian military in the hours Thursday entered into Ukraine, destroyed airbases, Ukraine navy amid continues air offensive including heavy bombardment. There are reports of casualties though the exact number is yet to come.
Ukrainian military sources in the meanwhile have said they have grounded “multiple number of Russian planes”, killing at least 50 troopers. Russia started invasion of Ukraine, a former Soviet Republic, after President Putin sanctioned “special military operation” in the country to protect Russia from NATO’s expansion plans. Here are the live updates of the day:
00:20 am
Feb 25
Ukraine loses control of Chernobyl nuclear plant to Russia: Report
Ukraine has lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site where Ukranian forces had waged a fierce battle with Russian troops, news agency The Associated Press said citing a presidential adviser ... Read more here
00:01 am
Feb 25
Moscow says ready to negotiate terms of surrender with Ukraine
Moscow is willing to negotiate terms of surrender with Kiev regarding the Russian military offensive currently underway in Ukraine, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, RT reported.... Read more here
10:20 pm
Feb 24
Anti-war protest, anthem of Ukraine in Russia
Anti war protests are being reported from different parts of Russia even as a video of Ukranian father saying good-bye to his son went viral. In the viral video, Ukrainian father says goodbye to his family, while he stays behind to fight the Russians. Watch:
A Ukrainian father says goodbye to his family, while he stays behind to fight the Russians#Ukraine #StopWar pic.twitter.com/g3DuFKM5Op— Lil (@lil_whind) February 24, 2022
A Ukrainian father says goodbye to his family, while he stays behind to fight the Russians#Ukraine #StopWar pic.twitter.com/g3DuFKM5Op
07:50 pm
Feb 24
Russian tanks, troops pouring into Ukraine from all sides
Tanks and troops have poured into Ukraine at points along its eastern, southern and northern borders, Ukraine says.
Russian military convoys have crossed from Belarus into Ukraine's northern Chernihiv region, and from Russia into the Sumy region, which is also in the north, BBC reported citing Ukraine's border guard service (DPSU).
07:40 pm
Feb 24
Russian missiles bombard Ukrainian airports, military bases, and Kyiv
Missiles and bombs rained from the sky, tanks rolled across the border, troops parachuted down on eastern regions and explosions were seen across the country after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the order.... Read more here
07:30 pm
Feb 24
Ukrainian missiles destroy two Russian civilian ships
The Ukrainian military has damaged two civilian ships in the Sea of Azov using missiles, Russian security service FSB said on Thursday, RT reported.... Read more here
02:20 pm
Feb 24
Russian forces cross into Ukraine, airbases in shambles
Russia's ground forces on Thursday crossed into Ukraine from several directions, Ukraine's border guard service said as per the latest update coming soon after Putin sanctioned military operation against the country, as per the latest update from the war torn contry.
01:45 pm
Feb 24
Ukraine Navy destroyed by Russian forces: Report
Unconfirmed reports said that Russian forces have destroyed or rendered unusable the Ukrainian Navy, and taken control of Boryspil Airport in Kiev, the Daily Mail reported.
A government spokesman also said that the country was attacked from Crimea, which Russia had annexed from Ukraine in 2014 .... Read more here
12:45 pm
Feb 24
Russia Ukraine War: Explosions rock Boryspil Int Airport, military facilities
Shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a "special military operation" in the conflict-hit Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, a series of explosions hit Ukraine's largest airport Boryspil and several military objects in eastern and southern regions of the country on Thursday, according to ... Read more here
10:30 am
Feb 24
Russia on course to invade Ukraine, explosions heard from all across the country
Russian military is marching towards Ukraine and explosions are being heard from all across the country Thursday soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a "special operation" in the country's Donbas... Read more here
10:00 am
Feb 24
Watch Russian military vehicles march towards Ukraine
Russian military vehicles march towards Ukraine soon after President Putin gave his nod to invasion of the country#Russian military vehicles march towards #Ukraine soon after @KremlinRussia_E gave his nod to invasion of the country.#UkraineRussiaCrisis #RussiaUkraine #russianinvasion pic.twitter.com/uyD1TkPqBX— ummid.com (@ummid) February 24, 2022
#Russian military vehicles march towards #Ukraine soon after @KremlinRussia_E gave his nod to invasion of the country.#UkraineRussiaCrisis #RussiaUkraine #russianinvasion pic.twitter.com/uyD1TkPqBX
Watch: Air raid sirens wail in the capital of Ukraine after Russian invasion
Air raid sirens wail in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, after Russia started its military offensive against the country Thursday.
Air raid #sirens wail in #Kyiv, the capital of #Ukraine, after #Russia started its military offensive against the country Thursday.#RussiaUkraineConflict #UkraineRussiaConflict #UkraineRussiaCrisis #RussiaUkraine pic.twitter.com/N7On23OSyd— ummid.com (@ummid) February 24, 2022
Air raid #sirens wail in #Kyiv, the capital of #Ukraine, after #Russia started its military offensive against the country Thursday.#RussiaUkraineConflict #UkraineRussiaConflict #UkraineRussiaCrisis #RussiaUkraine pic.twitter.com/N7On23OSyd
09:50 am
Feb 23
Biden sanctions Russia for beginning 'invasion of Ukraine'
In response to Russia's stance on not withdrawing its forces from Belarus, Biden also authorised additional movements of American forces and equipment already stationed in Europe to "strengthen our Baltic Allies... Read more here
08:10 pm
Feb 22
Back home, MBBS aspirants express concern over those still stranded in Ukraine
Three youth from Rajasthan, who were pursuing their MBBS in Ukraine, have returned to the desert state and said that they had to pay three times the normal airfare, as the situation remains tense in the east European... Read more here
07:30 pm
Feb 20
Fully armed Russian tanks marked as 'Z' move towards Ukraine border
Independent Russian Telegram channel Hunter's Notes, which closely monitors military movements, said 'all equipment [marked with "Z"] was seen near Kursk and in the Shebekino region of Belgorod' on the ... Read more here
03:50 pm
Feb 20
Vladimir Putin could annex former Soviet states after Ukraine: UK
As the Russian President put on a huge show of military strength with nuclear drills involving ballistic missiles, submarines and tank convoys on Saturday, Truss issued a last-ditch plea for the international community to unite to face down Moscow's aggression against .... Read more here
