ICSI Dec 2021 CS Professional, Executive Result - Direct Link

ICSI CS Professional, Executive December 2021 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to declare on its website icsi.edu the ICSI CS Professional Program and CS Executive December 2021 exam results today i.e. Friday February 25, 2022.
The CS Professional result will be announced at 11:00 am, while the Executive results for the old and new syllabus will be announced at 02:00 pm today i.e. Friday.
The examinations for ICSI CS Professional and Executive programmes were held in December 2021.
Along with checking results, candidates can also download their ICSI CS Professional and Executive E-Mark Sheets and can also access the Merit List giving the details of toppers.
1. Click here to go to official website: icsi.examresults.net.
2. Select Examination.
3. Enter Roll Number.
4. Enter 17 digit Registration Number.
5. Click on Submit button.
Along with the result, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will also release the list of 25 rank holders and toppers.
Candidates should note that ICSI will result in online mode. No physical copy of marksheet will be provided to the candidates who appeared for CS Executive Programme. Candidates who appeared for Professional Programme will get physical copy of their result on the registered address.
“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examinations will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued,” an ICSI statement said.
“The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars", the ICSI said.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) had declared CS Foundation result of December 2021 on January 20, 2022.
Meanwhile, ICSI has also released the CS Executive and CS Professional exam 2022 dates. As per the time table released by ICSI, CS Executive and Professional exams will be conducted from June 1 to June 10, 2022.
Online application for June 2022 CS exams will begin on February 26.
