New Zealand registers over 13.5K new Covid-19 cases

Wellington: New Zealand reported 13,606 new community cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.
Among the new community infections, 9,262 were in the largest city Auckland.
In addition, there were six new cases of Covid detected at the New Zealand border, said the Ministry.
There were 263 Covid patients in New Zealand hospitals, with five people being treated in intensive care units (ICU) or high dependency units (HDU).
The ministry urged all New Zealanders to get their booster vaccine as soon as possible to reduce the chance of severe illness and hospitalisation.
New Zealand reported a total of 70,652 confirmed cases of Covid since the beginning of the pandemic.
The country is currently at the highest Red settings under the Covid Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in many indoor environments and gatherings are limited to 100 people.
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 432.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.93 million and vaccinations to over 10.46 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 432,816,460 and 5,936,924, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,461,731,731.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 78,883,101 and 947,417, according to the CSSE.
The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,894,345 infections and 513,226 deaths), followed by Brazil (28,679,671 infections and 648,496 deaths).
The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (22,765,934), the UK (18,938,546), Russia (15,819,594), Germany (14,504,870), Turkey (13,841,889), Italy (12,693,320), Spain (10,977,524), Argentina (8,887,973), Iran (7,023,904), the Netherlands (6,242,891), Colombia (6,058,715), Poland (5,637,646), Mexico (5,473,489) and Indonesia (5,457,775), the CSSE figures showed.
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (342,397), Mexico (317,303), Peru (210,116), the UK (161,797), Italy (136,166), Indonesia (147,586), Colombia (138,501), France (138,972), Iran (136,166), Argentina (125,958), Germany (122,634), Ukraine (112,459) and Poland (111,056).
