Ukraine Russia War Live Updates: Russian tanks entered in Ukraine Capital Kiev for the first time Friday even as large scale protest against the war is reported from different parts of Russia and around the world.
Those who are protesting against the Russian invasion of Ukraine include prominent Russians, journalists, celebrities, musicians and others. More than 1800 people have been arrested for protesting against the Kremlin’s policy.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said over 137 people, including civilians, have so far been killed as the Russian offensive entered second day on Friday, adding he himself faces threat to his life. Here are the live updates:
07:30 pm
Feb 26
Killed ‘large number’ of Russian paratroopers: Ukraine
Ukraine on Saturday said a large number of Russian paratroopers have been killed after it shot down one of Moscow's troop carriers near Kyiv, the BBC said.
The Ukraine defence ministry in a Facebook post wrote that its Su-27 fighter jets intercepted a Russian IL-76 MD troop carrier at around 00:30 local time (22:30 GMT) on Saturday as it was trying to land paratroopers in the Kyiv region.
The UK based news agency however said it has not independently verified the Ukrainian claims. The Russian defence ministry is yet to comment on the reports, the BBC said.
Ukraine meanwhile said its troops are resisting the Russian advances even as reports of fierce fighting are coming from war hit zone.
02:00 pm
Feb 26
Panic after residential building in Kyiv hit by missiles
A high-rise apartment block was hit by a missile overnight in Kyiv as fighting raged between Russian attackers and Ukrainian forces, officials said Saturday.
Emergency services said the number of victims was "being specified" and that an evacuation was underway. They posted a picture online of the tower block with a hole covering at least five floors blasted into the side and rubble strewn across the street below.
Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko wrote online that the building had been hit by a missile. He said in a video that the night had been "difficult", with Russian "sabotage groups" in the capital.
12:00 pm
Feb 26
Apologise to Putin, Ukraine Prez President Zelensky 'advised'
Chechen strongman and leader Ramzan Kadyrov has "advised" Ukrainian President Zelensky "to call Vladimir Putin and apologize", RT reported.
In a speech he gave to the assembled servicemen in central Grozny in Chechnya, Kadyrov demanded that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky apologize to Putin.
"Taking this opportunity, I want to give advice to the current President Zelensky so that he calls our President, Supreme Commander Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, and apologizes for not doing so sooner. Do it in order to save Ukraine. Ask for forgiveness and agree to all the conditions that Russia puts forward. This will be the most correct and patriotic step for him," the leader declared, RT reported.
11:25 am
Feb 26
Series of explosions near Kiev metro station located next to military facility
Videos have been circulating online showing what appears to be a series of explosions in the Ukrainian capital on Saturday night. The blasts are reportedly concentrated in the north-west area of Kiev, RT reported.
The blasts reportedly took place near Beresteiska metro station, which is located next to a military facility.
An eyewitness can be heard saying in one of the videos shared online that the sounds of explosions appear to come from the direction of the base, RT reported. Another video purports to show a blaze raging in the middle of the road.
Russia's "special operation" in Ukraine is now in its third day after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military action aimed at "demilitarizing" and "denazifying" the country.
01:30 am
Feb 26
Russia warns Sweden and Finland against joining NATO
A video clip of Maria Zakharova, Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman's speech has gone viral on social media as she appears to issue a threat aimed at Sweden and Finland, saying it would have "serious military-political repercussions" if they join NATO.
"Finland and Sweden should not base their security damaging the security of other countries," Maria said in a press conference while reflecting on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the intentions of Russia going forward.
"Clearly (the) accession of Finland and Sweden into NATO, which is first and foremost a military alliance, would have serious military-political repercussions that would demand a response from our country," she said according to Newsweek.
This comes after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the country was receiving support from both countries.
"Discussed with (Finnish President Sauli Niinisto) countering the aggressor. Informed about our defense, insidious shelling of Kiev," he wrote in a tweet on Friday, the report said.
01:15 am
Feb 26
Radiation spike at Chernobyl nuclear plant
A radiation spike has been recorded near Chernobyl's nuclear power plant which has been seized by Russian forces, monitoring data shows, BBC reported.
Invading Russian troops took control of the plant -- the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986 -- on Thursday, Ukraine said.
Radiation levels increased about 20-fold on Thursday, monitoring stations there reported, as per BBC report. But experts say another major nuclear disaster there is "extremely unlikely".
The rise was caused by heavy military vehicles stirring contaminated soil in the 4,000-square km (2,485 square-mile) exclusion zone surrounding the abandoned plant, Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate reported.
The biggest spike was recorded close to the damaged reactor. Radiation levels are continuously monitored there -- measured as a dose that you would receive per hour in a location.
00:45 am
Feb 26
Prominent Russians protest invasion of Ukraine
Even the family members of some of Russia's richest businessmen have gone public in their opposition to war. The daughter of Roman Abramovich posted an Instagram picture that read "Putin wants a war with Ukraine," crossing out the word Russia ... Read more on this here
00:30 am
Feb 26
Russia targeted orphanages and nurseries: Ukraine
Ukraine has made claims that Russian forces have attacked orphanages and nurseries in the country, Sky News reported.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter (which has been translated into English): "Today's Russian attacks on kindergartens and orphanages are war crimes and violations of the Rome Statute.
"Together with the Office of the Attorney General, we are collecting these and other materials, which we will immediately transfer to The Hague. Responsibility is inevitable," Sky News reported.
A reporter on the ground has also claimed to have images from the alleged attack on a kindergarten - which was being used at the time as a shelter.
00:15 am
Feb 26
Ukraine Prez Volodymyr Zelensky says he could be killed
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky had an ominous warning for his European counterparts in a video conference call on Thursday night, Sky News reported.
According to a journalist at Israel's Walla News, he told other leaders:
"This might be the last time you see me alive."
The Ukrainian presidential advisor earlier warned that Russia wants to kill Zelensky if it takes Ukraine's capital.
It's believed Russia is planning to install a puppet government in Ukraine should it successfully capture Kiev, the report said.
It came as Ukraine's President admitted that he is 'target number one' for Russian assassins in his capital, while his family is 'the number two goal' for Putin's hitmen.
11:30 pm
Feb 25
Chechen special forces given orders to kill Ukrainian officials
A squad of Chechen special forces 'hunters' has been unleashed in Ukraine to detain or kill a set of specific Ukrainian officials, Daily Mail reported.
Each soldier has reportedly been given a special 'deck of cards' with Ukrainian officials' photos and descriptions on them, a Moscow Telegram channel with links to the security establishment reported, as per the Daily Mail report.
The list is of officials and security officers suspected of 'crimes' by the Russian Investigative Committee, the report added.
The Chechen squad is thought to be in a Ukraine forest and has allegedly been given an 'order to kill' if those on the wanted list cannot be detained, the report said.
There is speculation that those identified by Moscow as 'Nazis' would also be on the hunted list.
Putin had previously said that a key aim of invading Ukraine was to 'deNazify' the country.
11:00 pm
Feb 25
Russian tanks in Ukrainian Capital Kiev for the first time
The sound of gunfire has echoed through Ukraine's capital Kiev as Russian tanks were filmed entering the city for the first time, BBC reported.
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence called on those living in the northern outskirts, where the tanks were seen, to make fire bombs "to neutralise the enemy".
The European Union has announced new sanctions to freeze Vladimir Putin's personal assets in Europe, BBC reported.
07:30 pm
Feb 25
In viral video, Ukrainian soldiers say good-bye to their loved ones
After video of a father saying good-bye to his son went viral Thursday – the first day of Russia’s “Special Operation”, heart breaking videos and photos of Ukrainian soldiers saying good-bye to their loved ones are setting internet and social media on fire. Watch:
After video of a father saying good-bye to his son went viral Thursday – the first day of #Russia’s “Special Operation”, now heart breaking videos and photos of #Ukrainian soldiers saying good-bye to their loved ones.#UkraineUnderAttack #StopPutin #StopWar #russianinvasion pic.twitter.com/bD5CdEnoYy— ummid.com (@ummid) February 25, 2022 Meanwhile, reports of anti-war protests that started from Moscow and London are now coming from more places of world.
07:15 pm
Feb 25
With tears in eyes, an old Russian man shows this placard
I am Russian... Sorry#Ukraine #Russia #StandWithUkraine #StopWar #russianinvasion pic.twitter.com/f9snzQHFNf— ummid.com (@ummid) February 25, 2022
07:00 pm
Feb 25
A man in front of Russian embassy in Warsaw displays this placard
On Thursday, a large group of people were seen in Warsaw singing national anthem of Ukraine to show their solidarity.
A man in front of #Russian embassy in #Warsaw, Poland. "I am ashamed of my country. Not all #Russians support wars. I #StandWithUkraine. Sorry I can't do nothing".#Ukraine #UkraineUnderAttack #RussiaUkraineWar pic.twitter.com/XYpsvlIr6m— ummid.com (@ummid) February 25, 2022
On Thursday, a large group of people were seen in Warsaw singing national anthem of Ukraine to show their solidarity.
11:30 am
Feb 25
Decoding The Russian-Ukrainian Connection
Both Russia and Ukraine can be said to have emerged as independent nations after the dissolution of the Soviet Union on December 25, 1991, but the latter was - along with Belarus (or Byelorussia then) - a separate member of the United Nations from its inception after World War II ... Read more here
09:00 am
Feb 25
Scores dead, hundreds injured; explosions in capital Kyiv
As many as 137 people have been died and hundreds have left injured as Russian “special military operation” entered its second day Friday.
"137 Ukrainian citizens - both soldiers and civilians, died on Thursday", Ukrainian President Zelensky.
He said the Russians want to destroy Ukraine politically by liquidating him.
Meanwhile, reports are coming in of several explosions in or around the capital Kyiv.
An official with the Ukrainian interior ministry says a Russian aircraft has been shot down over the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, according to BBC.
01:15 am
Feb 25
Cries of ‘Stop War’ from Moscow to London
Even as Russian troops are marching ahead and capturing Ukrainians territories one after another, including the all-important Chernobyl nuclear site, anti-war activists are protesting in different parts of the world.
Reports of protests over the Russian offensive against Ukraine are coming from London, UK and Europe, including in Russian capital Moscow – despite ban and restrictions. Watch:
Cries of #StopWar from #London to #Moscow #Ukraine #Russia #UkraineRussiaCrisis #russianinvasion pic.twitter.com/LC79iBR37J— ummid.com (@ummid) February 24, 2022
00:20 am
Feb 25
Ukraine loses control of Chernobyl nuclear plant to Russia: Report
Ukraine has lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site where Ukranian forces had waged a fierce battle with Russian troops, news agency The Associated Press said citing a presidential adviser ... Read more here
