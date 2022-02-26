Singapore reports over 18.5K new Covid-19 cases Saturday

Singapore: Singapore reported 18,597 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally to 679,795.
Of the new cases, 3,186 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 15,411 through ARTs (antigen rapid tests), according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.
Among the PCR cases, 3,070 were local transmissions and 116 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 15,313 local transmissions and 98 imported cases.
A total of 1,584 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 46 cases in intensive care units, Xinhua news agency reported.
Eleven more patients have died from complications of the Covid-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 986, the Ministry said.
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 432.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.93 million and vaccinations to over 10.46 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 432,816,460 and 5,936,924, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,461,731,731.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 78,883,101 and 947,417, according to the CSSE.
The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,894,345 infections and 513,226 deaths), followed by Brazil (28,679,671 infections and 648,496 deaths).
The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (22,765,934), the UK (18,938,546), Russia (15,819,594), Germany (14,504,870), Turkey (13,841,889), Italy (12,693,320), Spain (10,977,524), Argentina (8,887,973), Iran (7,023,904), the Netherlands (6,242,891), Colombia (6,058,715), Poland (5,637,646), Mexico (5,473,489) and Indonesia (5,457,775), the CSSE figures showed.
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (342,397), Mexico (317,303), Peru (210,116), the UK (161,797), Italy (136,166), Indonesia (147,586), Colombia (138,501), France (138,972), Iran (136,166), Argentina (125,958), Germany (122,634), Ukraine (112,459) and Poland (111,056).
