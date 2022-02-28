India abstaining UNSC Ukraine vote boomeranged on stranded students?

New Delhi: Has Narendra Modi government's decision to abstain UN Security Council (UNSC) vote condemning Russia and asking it to stop its military offensive against Ukraine boomeranged on Indian students stranded in the war hit country?
This question is being raised after a number of Indian students stranded in Ukraine shared videos on social media describing the horror, beating, assault, and the risk of being kidnapped they are facing as they try to cross border.
The students claimed that the border guards were abusing them because of India abstaining on a UNSC resolution against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, The Times of India said Monday in a report having a telling title "Facing Ukrainian ire after India's UN move: Students".
Citing the videos shared by the students, the TOI said soldiers are firing warning shots and using force to disperse the Indian students. A Ukrainian guard was seen shoving away an Indian girl who fell on his feet and begged him to allow her to make the border crossing in one of the videos. Several students said Ukrainian residents have also turned hostile against them, the report said.
One such video is also shared by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Watch:
My heart goes out to the Indian students suffering such violence and their family watching these videos. No parent should go through this. GOI must urgently share the detailed evacuation plan with those stranded as well as their families. We can’t abandon our own people. pic.twitter.com/MVzOPWIm8D— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 28, 2022
According to another report, a group of 21 Indian students of Chernivtsi National University stranded in Chernivtsi, Ukraine said they are afraid as they have been told that local authorities have issued shoot at site order as the Russia-Ukraine war has escalated.
Of the 21 students, 11 are girls and 10 boys who are stranded at Chernivtsi. Girl students were also harassed and beaten by Ukrainian Police guards.
"For last four days we have been eating only three to four spoons of rice. Now the Embassy has asked us to board a train on our own risk to move out of the town. We somehow reached Chernivtsi and have spent nearly Rs 2.5 lakh so far. No train was available and we are losing hope," Priya, a student, told IANS.
She narrated the ordeal, saying Indian students were stranded on the roads. She said Indian students like her were running out of money, food and now their lives were also at risk.
"We are roaming on the road and can meet with any fate. We need help," she told IANS while requesting to make arrangements of any kind of help.
The students also shared a video with IANS narrating how they travelled to Kiev, Lviv, Dnipro and reached Chernivtsi. They said no one was ready to help them out and were unable to cross the border as it was shut down by 8 p.m.
The students want urgent intervention of the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the Prime Minister's Office to save their lives.
Indian government has launched 'Operation Ganga' and as of now have sent four flights to bring students back in India. The fourth flight was sent on Sunday afternoon.
