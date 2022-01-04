Maharashtra 10th SSC Exam 2022 Time Table released

Maharashtra Class 10 SSC Exam 2022 Time Table: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Tuesday released on its official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in the Time Table (Date sheet) of the Maharashtra SSC (also known as Class X and Class 10 Matric) 2022 exams.
According to the Time Table released on the MSBSHSE official website, the SSC Class 10 or Class X 2022 exam will begin on March 15 and end on April 04, 2022.
According to the Maharashtra 10th Time Table, the first paper to be held on March 15, 2022 will be of first language (Hindi, Urdu, Marathi and others) and the last paper to be held on April 04, 2022 will be of Social Sciences/Geography. All papers will start at 10:30 in the morning.
The all-important Mathematics Paper I (Alegbra) will be held on Thursday March 24, 2022 whereas Mathematics Paper II (Geometry) will be held on Saturday March 26, 2022.
Science and Technology Paper I will be held on Monday March 28, 2022 whereas Sceince and Technology Paper II will be held on Wednesday March 30, 2022.
Students who wish to access the Maharashtra SSC 2022 time table in PDF can do so by directly jumping to the official website time table page by clicking here:
SSC Exam 2022 Time Table Direct Link
The MSBSHE had also released Maharashtra HSC Time Table 2022 according to which Maharashtra board 2022 HSC exams will be conducted between March 04 to 30, 2022.
Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examinations are conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) through its nine Divisional Boards, which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri.
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is an autonomous body constituted under the provisions of the Maharashtra Act No. 41 of 1965. The office of the board at present is in Pune.
