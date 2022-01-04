Maharashtra 12th HSC Exam 2022 Time Table released

Maharashtra Class 12 HSC Exam 2022 Time Table: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Tuesday released on its official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in the Time Table (Date sheet) of the Maharashtra HSC (also known as Class XII and Class 12 Higher Secondary) 2022 exams.
According to the Time Table released on the MSBSHSE official website, the HSC Class 12 or Class XII 2022 Arts, Science and Commerce stream exams (Vocational as well as General/Bifocal) will begin on March 04 and end on March 30, 2022.
According to the Maharashtra 12th Time Table, the first paper to be held on March 04, 2022 will be of English language and the last paper to be held on March 30, 2022 will be of Sociology. All papers will start at 10:30 in the morning. Some papers will be held between 03:00 to 06:30 pm in Second Half.
The all-important Mathematics and Statistics will be held on Monday March 14, 2022.
Physics along with Logic will be held on Thursday March 10, Chemistry paper will be held on Saturday March 12 and Biology paper will be conducted on Thursday March 17, 2022.
Students who wish to access the Maharashtra HSC 2022 time table in PDF can do so by directly jumping to the official website time table page by clicking here:
HSC Exam 2022 Time Table Direct Link
The MSBSHE had also released Maharashtra SSC Time Table 2022 according to which Maharashtra board 2022 SSC exams will be conducted between March 15 to April 04, 2022.
Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examinations are conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) through its nine Divisional Boards, which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri.
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is an autonomous body constituted under the provisions of the Maharashtra Act No. 41 of 1965. The office of the board at present is in Pune.
