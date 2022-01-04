Discovering what affects the price of company shares is as simple as keeping up with the current events reported in press releases and news broadcasts.
Read on to discover what events specifically affect the price of company shares and the benefits of using a technical analysis resource as a stock market trader.
No matter how close you are analysing stock prices daily, you must also be knowledgeable of the variables that can affect stock prices in general.
Be sure to keep up on the current company’s news as another resource to know when to keep your stock in the market and when to trade.
The supply and demand of the specific company’s shares in the market will affect how they perform. If traders are flocking more towards purchasing specific company shares, their value will increase. If traders are selling off the company shares more so than buying into them, this could reduce the share price value.
When dividend reports are released via corporations, a high earnings for the quarter shows how well the company is performing. Therefore, traders would want to invest in this corporation's company shares more so due to a successful earnings report.
If employees were laid off from the company, this could show that the company is undergoing budget cuts in order to regain success in their sales. Reports of employee layoffs could adversely affect the value of company shares.
If the CEO or upper management members change, anticipation of better success in the company could positively affect shares value.
If the company will be taken over or merged with another like company.
If any scandals are going on in a corporation, this could cause traders to sell off company shares because of the violation in credibility.
Possible accounting errors that could have occurred with company earnings and losses can throw off company shares value.
Announcing new company products or services can increase the demand for a certain company's shares.
If a product recall is reported (if the company sells physical products), this will cause company share value to decrease.
You can compare and contrast company shares in the stock market with technical analysis via TradingView, which is a cloud-based platform that helps you to monitor current stock prices and analyse their changes over time and is available via broker like easyMarkets.
● Use the TradingView platform on any device. The TradingView website shows you how the platform looks on the web app, desktop app, and tablet or mobile app.
● Customise how you view the stock charts with 12 chart types such as Kagi, Renko, and Point & Figure.
● Every tab on your screen can hold up to 8 charts at once.
● Customise a watchlist so that you can watch specific company stocks more quickly.
● Share strategies with other traders.
The more than 100 pre-built indicators and over 100,000 pre-built indicators from other traders on TradingView will assist you to analyse the upward and downward trends of company stock via a specific colored line.
Utilising thorough technical analysis via platforms like TradingView, combined with your research about the stock market will help you get the most out of your trading experience.
