UPTET 2021 Admit Card - Direct Link to Download

UPTET 2021 Admit Card: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is set to release on its website updeled.gov.in today i.e. Wednesday January 12, 2022 the Admit Card (Hall Ticket) of the candidates who have registered for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021).
According to UPTET Schedule, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will release UPTET 2021 Admit Card anytime by today evening.
Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) was originally scheduled to be held on November 28, 2021. Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) however cancelled it because of paper leak. A new date of exam was announced, accordingly the exam schedule was also revised.
As per the revised schedule, UPTET will now be held on January 23, 2022. All candidates who have confirmed their registration will be able to download their admit card from the official website.
Candidates who had earlier downloaded admit card for Nov 2021 exam should be required to again download the admit card for the exam schedule to be held on Jan 23, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: updeled.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked with: 'Print Admit Card'.
3. Enter your application number and click on Proceed button.
4. Download UPTET 2021 Admit Card.
UPTET will be conducted in two batches. The first batch exam will be held from 10:00 am and will continue till 12:30 pm. The second batch exam will be held from 2:30 pm and will continue till 5:00 pm.
Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) had invited online application for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) examination 2021 from the eligible candidates from October 07. The last date to apply is October 25, 2021.
Teacher Eligibility Test known as TET, conducted as per the NCTE guidelines, is an Indian entrance examination for teachers. The test is mandatory for getting teaching jobs in government schools from classes 1 to 8.
Paper 1 is meant for teachers opting for classes 1 to 5 while Paper 2 is for those opting for classes 6 to 8. It is conducted by both Central government and State governments in India.
After the exam, UP Education Board will release Answer Key which will then be followed by declaration of result.
The Uttar Pradesh education department has not confirmed the date to announce UPTET result 2021.
