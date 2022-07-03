NEET UG 2022 Admit Card - Direct Link to Download

NEET 2022 Admit Card Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release soon on its official website neet.nta.nic.in the admit card and hall ticket of candidates who have registered for National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022.
The National Testing Agency is conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) at different Centres located in 546 cities throughout the country and 14 Cities outside India on Sunday July 17 2022 from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 PM.
The NTA said the candidates who are seeking admission in various medical and para-medical courses and have registered for National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 would be able to download their Admit Card from the NEET official website neet.nta.nic.in soon.
Prior to releasing NEET admit card, NTA published Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City.
"The candidates are required to check and download Examination City Intimation slip of NEET (UG) - 2022 using application no. and date of birth from the official website neet.nta.nic.in w.e.f. 28 June 2022", the NTA said.
The NTA also advised candidates to go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin.
The NTA further said that advance allotment letter and slip is not admit card.
"This is an advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of NEET (UG) – 2022 shall be issued later", the NTA said.
1. Go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on the appropriate link.
3. Log in using Registration No and Password.
4. Follow the instruction to complete the needed correction in your application form.
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) conducted for admission in various Medical Courses - including MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS etc. by NTA will be held this year on Suday July 17, 2022.
The NTA releases NEET admit card 1-2 weeks before the exam date. Though it has not yet confirmed the exact date and time, candidates should get their admit card in the next couple of days.
