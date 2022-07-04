UGC NET Dec 2021/June 2022 date, subject wise schedule released

UGC NET December 2021 June 2022 Cycle: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released on UGC NET official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in the date and subect-wise schedule of UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycle) Phase 1 exam.
In a notification released today i.e. July 4, 2022, the NTA said GC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor will be held on July 09, 11, 12 and August 12, 13, 14 in online i.e. Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
"The name of subjects and schedule of examination of 09, 11 & 12 July 2022 of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) have been published today", the NTA said.
"The examination schedule and name of remaining subjects to be held between 12, 13 and 14 August 2022 will be announced in due course", the NTA said.
The NTA also released today the city allotment (exam centre allotment) of candidates whose subjects are being tested on July 09, 2022.
The NTA further said the admit card of candidates appearing for UGC NET on July 09, 11 and 12 will be displayed on the NTA website very soon.
Day 1 July 09, 2022 (Total 26 subjects): Archaeology, Chinese, Criminology, Dogri, Folk Literature, French (French version), German, Indian Culture, Japanese, Konkani, Maithili, Pali, Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre, Persian, Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, South East Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, and American Studies, Population Studies, Prakrit, Rajasthani, Russian, Sanskrit traditional subjects (including) Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa /Agama), Social Medicine and Community Health, Spanish, Telugu, Labour Welfare / Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare / Human Resource Management and Marathi.
Day 2 July 11, 2022 (Total 05 subjects): Defence & Strategic Studies, Hindu Studies, Physical Education, Library & Information Science and Sindhi.
Day 3 July 12, 2022 (Total 04 subjects): Home Science, Human Rights & Duties, Nepali and Psychology.
UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted twice a year to determine the eligibility of candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who qualify for the JRF are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible to apply for the post of an assistant professor in Indian universities and colleges.
