JEE Main June 2022 Result Live Updates: The National Testine Agency (NTA) has published the Final Answer Key of JEE Main Session 1 (JEE Main June) 2022 and is preparing to declare the result any moment.
08:00 PM: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare today i.e. Wednesday July 06, 2022 the result of Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) June 2022 (Session 1) on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The NTA had already released JEE Main Final Answer Key a short while ago, and it is in the process of declaring the result any moment. Once declared, JEE Main result is available on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. On the home page, click on violet color bar which is marked with "JEE (Main) 2022 June Session NTA Score Paper 1 (BE/BTech)".
3. Enter Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin as you see in the box.
4. Click on "Submit: button to check your JEE score and rank.
Candidates should note that along with the result, NTA will also publish today the toppers list (merit list) and their names, cut off and rank list (AIR - All India Rank).
The NTA had on July 02 published the Question Papers, OMR Sheet of candidates and Provisional Answer Keys of JEE Main June.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted JEE Main 2022 Session 1 from June 23 to 29, 2022 for two papers namely Paper 1 – BE, BTech and Paper 2 – BArch and BPlanning.
The NTA will hold JEE Main Session 2 in July, 2022.
The NTA had conducted JEE Main in 2021 in 04 sessions. The result of Session 1 (JEE Main Feb 2021) was declared on March 08, 2021.
As many as six candidates scored 100 percentile in JEE Main 2021. Komma Sharanya, from Telangana, was the topper among the female candidates.
