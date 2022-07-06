90.55% Pass Odisha 10th Exam 2022 - Complete Result Analysis

Odisha 10th Topper List 2022: Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has declared on its official websitebseodisha.ac.in the result of Class 10 or HSC or Madhayama examination 2022 today i.e. Wednesday July 06, 2022.
Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash announced the HSC Madhyama result 2022 at 01:00 pm today in a press conference in Cuttack.
According to Board of Secondary Education, Odisha recorded a pass percentage of 90.55% in 2022 10th HSC exam.
According to the result data released today, a total of 5,85,730 students had appeared in the 2022 board exams. Of them, 5,17,847 were declared pass.
A total of 8,119 students bagged A1 Grade whereas 54,889 got A2, the board said.
The pass percentage of girl students is 92.37%. As many as 8,699 students could not clear the BSE Odisha Class 10 exam.
The students who are unhappy with their result can apply for rechecking of their papers starting from July 11 to July 25, 2022.
The students who failed in the exam can appear in the Supplementary Exam date and time table of which will be confirmed soon.
1. Click here to go to the BSE Orissa website: bseodisha.ac.in.
2. Click on the "Result" tab on the menu bar.
3. Fill in the required details and click on submit.
4. Your result should appear on the screen
Students should note that the BSE 10th result has been declared at 01:00 pm today. However, the direct link to check the result will be available on the official website after 02:00 pm, according to the board sources.
Along with the official website, BSE Class X results 2022, marks of students, and pass percentage are also accessible at orissaresults.nic.in, results.nic.in and odisha.indiaresults.com.
The result can also be checked via SMS, a candidate needs to send OR01<RollNo> to 5676750.
As may as 5,85,730 students from different districts of the state appeared for the BSE Odisha 10th exam held from April 29 to May 07, 2022 across 3,540 centres in the state.
In 2021, BSE Odish result was declared on June 25. The exam in 2021 was cancelled due to Covid-19, and the result was based on the internal assessment and passing criteria especially worked out for theis year. The pass percentage was 97.89%.
The pass percentage in 2020 was 78.86%, 70.78% in 2019, 76.23% in 2018 and 85.28% in 2017.
