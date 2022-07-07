CUET 2022 Admit Card - Direct Link to Download

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release on CUET official website cuet.samarth.ac.in the admit card and hall ticket of candidates who have registered for Common University Entrance Test being conducted for university undergraduate (UG) courses.
CUET, introduced for the first time this year will be held on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10, 2022.
The NTA has officially not confirmed date and time to release the CUET admit card. But, since only a week is to go for CUET July session to start, candidates who have registered for the entrance exam will be able to download their admit card very soon – possibly in the next few days.
Once released, CUET admit card will be available for download on the website cuet.samarth.ac.in.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in.
2. Click on ‘Download Admit Card’ link in the ‘Announcement’ area of the Home Page.
3. Enter user ID, Password and other details if any and click on submit button.
4. Click on the given link to download admit card in PDF.
Candidates should take a printout of the admit card and check all details – including name and photo, are correctly in place.
Candidates should also carefully check the exam date and centre to appear for CUET UG 2022 which will be held in Online Mode.
The NTA is conducting for the first time in 2022 Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in all Undergraduate (UG) courses run by various central universities.
Online registration for CUET UG 2022 was started on April 06, 2022. The last date as per the notification was fixed as May 06, 2022. It was however extended till May 22, 2022.
To make it easier for the candidates, the NTA re-opened the registration window on May 27 and allowed students to register till May 31, 2022.
As many as 9,50,804 candidates had registered for the CUET UG to be held in 33 languages at 86 universities out of which 43 universities are central, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities and 18 private universities.
