AMU to confer Hon D Litt on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Aligarh: In a move that will further boost the India-Saudi ties, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has decided to confer Honorary D. Litt. (Honoris Causa) on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) - a Central University, is one of India’s best institutions.
Accordingly, a proposal seeking centre’s approval for its decision to confer the D Litt on Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler has been sent to the BJP ruled government in New Delhi.
According to multiple media reports, the AMU first mooted the idea in September last year and sent a request to the centre.
India enjoys a strong relationship with Saudi Arabia that goes beyond trade and business.
“The AMU proposes to award a D.Litt. degree (honoris causa) to His Royal Highness Mohammed Bin Salman, crown prince of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in recognition of His Royal Highness’s exceptional contributions and commitment to international affairs”, the AMU proposal sent to the centre said.
“The AMU recommendation to the Centre indicates that this action will further solidify the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s and India’s already cordial and friendly relations”, it added.
The university sent a renewed request in January this year a decision on this is pending with the Narendra Modi government.
Following the AMU request sent in September 2021, the government asked for a list of foreign dignitaries who have been given honorary degrees by the university since its inception.
The university shared the names with the Centre in October 2021, according to The Indian Express.
The Saudi Crown Prince, often known as MBS, last visited India in February 2019 and had in-depth discussions about enhancing bilateral ties between India and the Kingdom.
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is a public central university, originally established by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan and his friends as Mohammedan Anglo-Oriental College in 1875. The Mohammedan Anglo-Oriental College became Aligarh Muslim University in 1920.
The university ranked among top 10 universities of India by NIRF Ranking 2021 released by the Ministry of Education.
Aligarh Muslim University ranked 824 in Best Global Universities, 205 in Best Global Universities in Asia and 11 in Best Global Universities in India.
