NIRF Ranking 2021: Jamia, AMU among India's top 10 universities

NIRF Ranking 2021: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) – two premium minority intuitions in India, are among the top 10 universities of the country, according to NIRF Ranking 2021 released by the Union Education Minister Thursday.
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been ranked 6th whereas Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is at 10th position, according to National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021 released by Union Education Minister Dahrmendra Pradhan.
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has improved its NIRF Ranking by four places as compared to 2020 when it was ranked 10th. In 2021, the university has ranked 6th.
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was ranked 31st in the 2020 NIRF ranking. The university had alleged serious discrepancies in the data that affected the university's ranking in 2020. This year however AMU has secured a place among the top 10 universities of India.
Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has emerged as India's top most university. Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has emerged as the best institute in India, bagging the top rank in National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2021 for the third consecutive year.
IIT Madras has been ranked number one in India in 'Overall' and 'Engineering' category in NIRF Rankings 2021. IITs have again scored big in the list with as many as seven IITs securing a spot in the list. IIT M is followed by IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur.
Others among the top 10 universities in India are Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) 2nd rank, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) 3rd rank, Calcutta University 4th rank, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore 5th rank, Manipal Academy of Higher Education 7th rank, Jadavpur University Kolkata 8th rank and University of Hyderabad 9th rank.
Other universities that have found mention in the NIRF 2021 list of 100 Indian universities are Savitribai Phule Pune University rank 11, Jamia Hamdard Delhi rank 41, University of Kashmir rank 48, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth rank 49, Bangalore University rank 69, Mumbai University rank 71, Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Mumbai rank 72, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Aurangabad rank 76 and Ashoka University rank 95.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.