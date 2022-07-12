NEET UG (2022) Admit Card releasing today at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Admit Card: The Admit Card and Hall Ticket of the students who have registered for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 will be released today i.e. Tuesday July 12, 2022, it has been officially confirmed by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
“NEET UG 2022 admit card will be released at 11:30 am on July 12, 2022 (Tuesday). Candidates will be able to download it from neet.nta.nic.in”, the NTA said in a notification released Monday.
1. Go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "NEET UG July 2022 Admit Card Download".
3. Log in using Registration No and Password.
4. Follow the instruction to complete the needed correction in your application form.
The NTA has asked the candidates to carefully check all details printed in the admit card and report immediately in case of any error.
"In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2022 along with the undertaking, he/she may contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in”, it added.
The NTA also asked the candidates to carefully read the instructions given in the admit car as well as in the Information Bulletin.
National Testing Agency will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) for 18,72,341 candidates at different Centres located in 497 cities throughout India, including 14 cities outside the country, on July 17, 2022 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. (Indian Standard Time).
Prior to releasing NEET admit card, NTA published Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City.
“To facilitate the candidates appearing for NEET (UG) – 2022, Advance Intimation of Examination City where the Examination Centre will be located has already been shared on 28 June 2022”, the NTA said.
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) conducted for admission in various Medical Courses - including MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS etc. by NTA will be held this year on Suday July 17, 2022.
