Regal Vs Snarling – National Emblem on new Parliament building sparks row

New Delhi: The National Emblem unveiled on the roof of the new parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday has sparked a huge controversy with opposition parties saying that the original has been modified and "insulted".
The government, however, have claimed that there is "no deviation".
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the National Emblem cast on the roof of the new parliament building.
After questioning why the Prime Minister, head of the Executive, unveiled the National Emblem, the opposition parties said that the cast has been modified.
While the government said it is an adaptation from the Sarnath Lion Capital of Ashoka, the BJP has claimed that there is no change.
Sharing two pictures of the National Emblem, Rajya Sabha member and general secretary in-charge of communications of the Congress, Jairam Ramesh said:
"To completely change the character and nature of the lions on Ashoka's pillar at Sarnath is nothing but a brazen insult to India's National Symbol."
"To completely change the character and nature of the lions on Ashoka's pillar at Sarnath is nothing but a brazen insult to India's National Symbol."
TMC Rajya Sabha Member Jawhar Sircar tweetd:
"Insult to our national symbol, the majestic Ashokan Lions. Original is on the left, graceful, regally confident. The one on the right is Modi's version, put above new Parliament building, snarling, unnecessarily aggressive and disproportionate. Shame! Change it immediately."
"Insult to our national symbol, the majestic Ashokan Lions. Original is on the left, graceful, regally confident. The one on the right is Modi's version, put above new Parliament building, snarling, unnecessarily aggressive and disproportionate. Shame! Change it immediately."
Government sources said that the state emblem of India is an adaptation from the Sarnath Lion Capital of Ashoka which is preserved in the Sarnath Museum.
"The Lion Capital has four lions mounted back-to-back on a circular abacus. The frieze of the abacus is adorned with sculptures in high relief of an elephant, a galloping horse, a bull, and a lion separated by intervening Dharma Chakras," the sources said.
The government said that the profile of the Lion Capital has been adopted as the state emblem of India. This finds pride of place and the design is adopted for the emblem above the parliament building.
"The 6.5-meter state emblem of India, weighing 16,000 kg, fully hand crafted by Indian artisans, is made of high purity bronze. There is no other similar depiction of the emblem, from the perspective of material and craftsmanship, anywhere else in India."
"The 6.5-meter state emblem of India, weighing 16,000 kg, fully hand crafted by Indian artisans, is made of high purity bronze. There is no other similar depiction of the emblem, from the perspective of material and craftsmanship, anywhere else in India."
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.