AIMIM wins Local Polls in Khandwa, plays spoiler for Cong in Burhanpur

Bhopal: Making entry in Madhya Pradesh (MP) politics, Asauddin Owaisi’s AIMIM won local elections in Khandwa and played a spoiler for Congress in Burhanpur Mayor Elections 2022, results of which were announced Sunday.
Khandwa and Burhanpur both have considerable population of Muslims. Khandwa was recently in news for the exodus of migrant labourers for lack of jobs.
The AIMIM candidate, Shakira Bilal, won the election from ward number 14 of the Khandwa Municipal Corporation by defeating her nearest Congress rival Noorjahan Begum by a margin of 285 votes.
Besides fielding its nominee Kaniz Fatima for Khandwa Mayor Election 2022, the AIMIM had fielded candidates in 10 wards of the Khandwa Civic Body that has a total of 50 seats.
In Burhanpur Mayor Elections, AIMIM candidate polled a total of 10,274 votes – a huge number if compared with the margin of 542 votes by which the BJP Mayoral candidate defeated her nearest rival of Congress.
Madhuri Patel got a total of 52,823 whereas Shahnaaz Bano of Congress got 52, 281 votes in Burhanpur Mayor elections 2022.
Meanwhile, the debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also made its entry in Madhya Pradesh politics after winning mayoral post of Singrauli Municipal Corporation, the district which is filled with coal mining and also called - 'energy capital of India'.
AAP candidate Rani Agrawal has won the election for mayoral post against BJP's Chandra Prakash Vishwakarma.
Polling was held for mayoral posts in 11 municipal corporations, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Singrauli, Chhindwara, Khandwa, Burhanpur and Ujjain. A total of 101 candidates are fighting for the mayoral posts.
The counting of votes for the second phase of the MP municipal elections will be held on July 20.
