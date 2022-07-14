Outrage as words, phrases used to expose Modi govt declared unparliamentary

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Secretariat declared the use of words like 'jumlajeevi', 'dohra charitra', 'baal buddhi', and 'Snoopgate' unparliamentary sparking outrage and instant protests from opposition leaders across the party lines.
The list of the ‘banned words and phrases’ which the opposition party leaders called ‘gag order on MPs’ is released ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament scheduled to start from Monday July 18, 2022.
"Session begins in a few days. GAG ORDER ISSUED ON MPs", senior TMC leader and MP, Derek O'Brien, wrote on Twitter.
"Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in #Parliament : Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent", he added.
"I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy", he went on.
Derek O'Brien was responding to a new booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat that listed out unparliamentary words and expressions.
These included 'anarchist', 'Shakuni', 'tanashah', 'taanashahi', 'dictatorial', 'Jaichand', 'Khalistani', 'vinash purush', and 'khoon se kheti' as unparliamentary and would be expunged if used during debates or otherwise in both the Houses.
The booklet has further listed words like 'dohra charitra', 'nautanki', 'dhindora peetna', 'nikamma' and 'behri sarkar' as unparliamentary expressions.
More Protests
Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shiv Sena MP in the Rajya Sabha, criticised the booklet saying:
"Since speaking these words from the report will be considered unparliamentary, just leaving it here with Wah Modiji, Wah! (sic)", she wrote on Twitter.
Words or expressions declared unparliamentary from time to time by the Chair in different Legislative bodies in the country as well as in Commonwealth Parliaments, have been compiled by the Lok Sabha Secretariat for ready reference in the future.
However, the Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Lok Sabha Speaker will have the last word in expunging words and expressions.
Words and expressions that were declared unparliamentary in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state legislatures in the country during 2021, besides those disallowed in some of the Commonwealth Parliaments in 2020 have been compiled in the form of booklet.
The booklet says that some of the keywords may not appear unparliamentary unless read in conjunction with the other expressions spoken during the proceedings.
The list of expressions also includes any aspersion made against the Chair in both the Houses in either English or Hindi, which shall be considered as unparliamentary and are expunged from the records of Parliament.
Rajya Sabha Chairman or the Lok Sabha Speaker vets the words spoken in the House during the session and unparliamentary words are expunged by the Chair and do not form part of the Parliament records.
Among some of the English words 'bloodshed', 'bloody', 'betrayed', 'ashamed', 'abused', 'cheated', 'criminal' and 'crocodile tears' and others are listed in the booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat as unparliamentary.
'Anarchist', 'kala din', 'kala bazaari', 'gaddar', 'girgit', 'goons', 'ghadiyali ansu', 'ahankaar', 'corrupt', and 'khareed farokht' have also been listed as unparliamentary.
