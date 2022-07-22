Delhi LG recommends CBI probe against Sisodia; BJP is scared, says Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has recommended a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal government's Excise Policy 2021-22 directly naming Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
The CBI investigation has been recommended after a report by the Chief Secretary established prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules 2010, said a statement from LG House.
It also pointed out about the deliberate and gross procedural lapses to provide post tender undue benefits to liquor licensees for the year 2021-22.
These indicate substantively of financial quid pro quo at the top political level, wherein the Minister In-charge of the Excise Department Manish Sisodia took and got executed major decisions, actions in violation of the statutory provisions and the notified Excise Policy that had huge financial implications, the statement reads.
However, responding to the CBI probe, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's "growing reputation across country, even in Panchayat elections has threatened the centre."
"We'd been saying, especially after Punjab win, that BJP central govt is scared of us. Several inquiries will be launched in days to come," he said on Friday.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal meanwhile defended Manish Sisodia after the Lieutenant Governor called for a CBI probe into his government's Delhi Excise Policy, saying that BJP is scared of the party's expansion in the country.
"I've known Sisodia for 22 years and have never seen anyone as honest or as much of a patriot as him," Kejriwal said during a press briefing.
He said that Sisodia was working very hard to strengthen Delhi's education system, earning praise and electoral support because of it, which is why the Centre is trying to stop them.
Accusing the LG of making 'false allegations', Delhi CM said:
"You arrested Satyendar Jain who was working in the health sector and now want to put Sisodia, who is making careers and lives of lakhs of children in Delhi, behind bars."
Denying the allegations, Kejriwal said:
"BJP is behind us and they are now scared of the party's expansion across the country. It is a completely fake case. There is not even an iota of truth in it, he added.
